Top-5: When Charlie Lindgren decides to score… in his own goal

Wednesday’s 15-game slate wrapped up with the @Avalanche earning a shootout win in one of four contests decided after regulation.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lIpWGLHMFr pic.twitter.com/hYFT6JhnW0 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 28, 2024

1: When Charlie Lindgren decides to score… in his own goal

There were 15 NHL games yesterday. The Canadiens won in Columbus , but there was also plenty of action in all four corners of the league.And it shook:To see a goalie score a goal in hockey is rare.But yesterday, we witnessed a truly special scene in Tampa Bay.

Charlie Lindgren scored a goal… in his own net.

He tried to send the disc behind his goal, but miscalculated his exit.The result?This sequence willgo down in the bad games of the week, if not the year:

Yikes… Let’s say it’s not ideal, hehe.

But in the end, it all ended relatively well because the Capitals were still able to win 5-4 over the Lightning.

The Habs alumnus’s blunder didn’t hurt too much, then. A stroke of luck!

2: It’s about time for Bedard

Prior to yesterday’s game, Connor Bedard hadn’t scored in his last 12 games.

It was his worst lethargy since the start of his young career.That said, he took matters into his own hands against the Stars.Bedsy put an end to his bad streak with a magnificent shot:

In the Blackhawks’ 6-2 victory, we note Bedard’s goal…

But we must also mention Taylor Hall’s performance.

The man who was left out by his coach last week reminded everyone that he’s talented by scoring a hat trick :

Hat trick (Taylor’s version) Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/uAOJT0aIfx – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

It’s got to be good for Taylor Hall’s confidence.

Because we know it’s been tougher in recent seasons, especially since he won the Hart Trophy in the 2017-2018 season…

3: The Sharks can’t escape these games

On Tuesday, the Canadiens lost to André Tourigny’s team after firing just 13 shots on net during the game.

We had a similar situation yesterday…

ANOTHER FOR CELEBRINI William Eklund sets him up beautifully and the kid now has six points in his last four games! pic.twitter.com/VCvHlooL85 – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

Before that, the Sens were in San Jose against the Sharks and Macklin Celebrini scored (again):

But here’s what’s interesting…

The Senators won the game 4-3, finishing with an impressive (or not so impressive) eleven shots on goal.

In defeat, Mackenzie Blackwood made… Seven saves.

It’s tough, and the Sharks can’t get away from these games.

It’s part of the learning process… But it’s hard to believe that the guys were really happy after the game:

The definition of get the two points and run (H/T @jonperlberg) pic.twitter.com/rDrcN66shi – BarDown (@BarDown) November 28, 2024

4: Martin Necas continues his demolition job

Who’s going to stop Martin Necas?

The Hurricanes’ Canadiens player has been on fire since the start of the season, and we saw it again last night.

He contributed to his club’s 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers with two assists.

That’s just an 11/10 pass from Martin Necas pic.twitter.com/u26tlAUuu6 – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

This one deserves to be seen again and again:

Necas’ two points moved him into first place in the NHL’s all-time scoring column (37).

Behind him are Kirill Kaprizov and Nathan MacKinnon, each with 35 points.

Necas is having the season of his life after being the subject of many rumours this summer…

5: Hat-trick for Brayden Point

I don’t think we talk enough about Brayden Point.

He scored 51 goals two years ago, finished last season with 46 goals and 90 points… But still, he doesn’t necessarily make the headlines.

Yesterday, we saw why he’s so good: in his club’s 5-4 loss to the Capitals, the Lightning’s diminutive forward scored three goals.

He’s having a good season:

There’s a Point in this hat trick! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/wvAZ5m4Hkl – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

Point has now scored 15 goals since the start of the season.

That’s good for 3rd on the NHL’s all-time scoring list (tied with Ovi), behind Sam Reinhart (17 goals) and Leon Draisaitl (16 goals).

Extension

The Lightning forward could really challenge for the Maurice Richard Trophy if he keeps up the pace.

– A beautiful moment.

FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT Congrats, Tyler Kleven! pic.twitter.com/djWihf2jys – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

– Snipe.

My goodness… Cutter Gauthier can REALLY shoot the puck pic.twitter.com/XpAWVjN6Or – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

– Oh!

Trust us. You’re going to want to watch this pass from Alex Turcotte pic.twitter.com/ggAPR3Fgcx – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

– Nice.

BETWEEN THE LEGS DEFLECTION BY TOM WILSON, CAPS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/FQ6UsUhrJp – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 28, 2024

– Speaking of the Caps:

The @Capitals erased deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 to secure their first multi-goal comeback win of the season (the 26th club with at least one such victory in 2024-25).#NHLStats: https://t.co/lIpWGLHMFr pic.twitter.com/mDROctVpXY – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 28, 2024

– Flyers escape with win over Preds :

MORGAN FROST FORCES OT WITH 11.4 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK pic.twitter.com/tUG06LE7LB – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 28, 2024

THE CAPTAIN ENDS IT FOR PHILLY! Sean Couturier tips home the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Flyers! pic.twitter.com/kvG5QIc2Cm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2024

– Jordan Binnington makes Blues history.

Tonight, Jordan Binnington became the winningest goalie in #stlblues history! pic.twitter.com/LAukkfcBXd – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 28, 2024

– Nice goal, too.

– Well done.

Louis Crevier gets his first career NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/ukVUWrxHOG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2024

– The Bruins are back on track.

#NHLBruins are 3-1-0 since Joe Sacco took over. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 28, 2024

– A rare win for the Penguins.

– Wow.

How about those hands Marner! pic.twitter.com/LV91l2uNTu – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2024

– Looks easy.

Quinn Hughes with a beautiful solo effort! pic.twitter.com/RVnGJEjCcZ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2024

– He’s still going strong.

-League-leading 17th goal of the season

-League-leading 4th shorthanded goal of the season Sam Reinhart is such a good hockey player. : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/5lna0wA0TR – NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024

– A steal!

– Top scorers of the night :

– Reminder: there are no games today in the NHL.