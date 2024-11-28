Skip to content
Top-5: When Charlie Lindgren decides to score… in his own goal

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: There were 15 NHL games yesterday. The Canadiens won in Columbus, but there was also plenty of action in all four corners of the league. And it shook: Wednesday’s 15-game slate wrapped up with the @Avalanche earning a shootout win in one of four contests decided after regulation.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lIpWGLHMFr pic.twitter.com/hYFT6JhnW0 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) […]
There were 15 NHL games yesterday.

The Canadiens won in Columbus, but there was also plenty of action in all four corners of the league.

And it shook:

1: When Charlie Lindgren decides to score… in his own goal

To see a goalie score a goal in hockey is rare.

But yesterday, we witnessed a truly special scene in Tampa Bay.

Charlie Lindgren scored a goal… in his own net.

He tried to send the disc behind his goal, but miscalculated his exit.

The result?

This sequence will clearly go down in the bad games of the week, if not the year:

Yikes… Let’s say it’s not ideal, hehe.

But in the end, it all ended relatively well because the Capitals were still able to win 5-4 over the Lightning.

The Habs alumnus’s blunder didn’t hurt too much, then. A stroke of luck!

2: It’s about time for Bedard

Prior to yesterday’s game, Connor Bedard hadn’t scored in his last 12 games.

It was his worst lethargy since the start of his young career.

That said, he took matters into his own hands against the Stars.

Bedsy put an end to his bad streak with a magnificent shot:

In the Blackhawks’ 6-2 victory, we note Bedard’s goal…

But we must also mention Taylor Hall’s performance.

The man who was left out by his coach last week reminded everyone that he’s talented by scoring a hat trick :

It’s got to be good for Taylor Hall’s confidence.

Because we know it’s been tougher in recent seasons, especially since he won the Hart Trophy in the 2017-2018 season…

3: The Sharks can’t escape these games

On Tuesday, the Canadiens lost to André Tourigny’s team after firing just 13 shots on net during the game.

We had a similar situation yesterday…

Before that, the Sens were in San Jose against the Sharks and Macklin Celebrini scored (again):

But here’s what’s interesting…

The Senators won the game 4-3, finishing with an impressive (or not so impressive) eleven shots on goal.

In defeat, Mackenzie Blackwood made… Seven saves.

It’s tough, and the Sharks can’t get away from these games.

It’s part of the learning process… But it’s hard to believe that the guys were really happy after the game:

4: Martin Necas continues his demolition job

Who’s going to stop Martin Necas?

The Hurricanes’ Canadiens player has been on fire since the start of the season, and we saw it again last night.

He contributed to his club’s 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers with two assists.

This one deserves to be seen again and again:

Necas’ two points moved him into first place in the NHL’s all-time scoring column (37).

Behind him are Kirill Kaprizov and Nathan MacKinnon, each with 35 points.

Necas is having the season of his life after being the subject of many rumours this summer…

5: Hat-trick for Brayden Point

I don’t think we talk enough about Brayden Point.

He scored 51 goals two years ago, finished last season with 46 goals and 90 points… But still, he doesn’t necessarily make the headlines.

Yesterday, we saw why he’s so good: in his club’s 5-4 loss to the Capitals, the Lightning’s diminutive forward scored three goals.

He’s having a good season:

Point has now scored 15 goals since the start of the season.

That’s good for 3rd on the NHL’s all-time scoring list (tied with Ovi), behind Sam Reinhart (17 goals) and Leon Draisaitl (16 goals).

The Lightning forward could really challenge for the Maurice Richard Trophy if he keeps up the pace.


Extension

– A beautiful moment.

– Snipe.

– Oh!

– Nice.

– Speaking of the Caps:

– Flyers escape with win over Preds :

– Jordan Binnington makes Blues history.

– Nice goal, too.

– Well done.

– The Bruins are back on track.

– A rare win for the Penguins.

– Wow.

– Looks easy.

– He’s still going strong.

– A steal!

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Reminder: there are no games today in the NHL.

