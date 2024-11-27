“Shut up and skate”: Maxim Lapierre is (really) fed up with lack of effort

There’s a growing sense of frustration among Habs fans about the club’s season. Beyond the defeats, it’s often felt that the team isn’t playing with the knife between its teeth… which irritates many.

And rightly so. It’s one thing to lose, but quite another not to show up at all.

This frustration is felt not only by the fans, but also by members of the media. When Tony Marinaro isn’t calling into a graveyard because the club is on the verge of finishing him off, it’s other media personalities who speak out in frustration.

And last night, on Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, Maxim Lapierre also shared his dissatisfaction with the guys’ oft-repeated lack of effort. And no, he didn’t pull any punches:

You make $400,000 every two weeks to play 20 minutes a game at the Bell Centre. Shut up and skate. – Maxim Lapierre

Maxim Lapierre is FED UP of Habs players not giving it their all… “Some guys they make $400k every two weeks… you’re working 20 minutes when you show up at the Bell Center… shut up and f***ing skate, is that clear enough? “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro @Lappy14 pic.twitter.com/ue3gQEm47C – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 27, 2024

Lapierre, who has never been criticized for his lack of effort during his playing career, admits that he doesn’t necessarily like to use the salary argument, but that it does put things into perspective. He doesn’t want every guy to turn into Connor McDavid, but he does want guys to play with effort.

Skating, shoulder stroking, taking shots: the basics.

Of course, some guys are exceptions to the rule. Last night, for example, Brendan Gallagher (who, considering his injury history and big contract, would be well advised to take it easy) gave up 10 body checks (a career high)…

And tonight, he threw down the gauntlet against Zach Werenski, who’s in a higher weight class than he is. It’s not for nothing that he has a reputation as a warrior.

A classic heavyweight battle between Gallagher and Werenski. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/opzKMNCJ8s – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 28, 2024

But obviously, not everyone has Gallagher’s heart… and that’s kind of what Lapierre is criticizing. He wants to see the guys give the impression that they’re there to give 100%.

Maybe if that happened, the Habs would be in a better position… and maybe even in the famous mix.

If every Habs player had a quarter of Gallagher’s heart, the club would definitely be in the mix. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 28, 2024

Overtime

– Good listening.

Is it time for the Senators to rebuild again? According to @PierreVLeBrun, team management still firmly believes in the potential of its core!

The new episode is here https://t.co/Y6glHo6fvf@Anthodezo #hockey #lnh #ottawa #senators pic.twitter.com/CyXPe4Vw1M – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) November 27, 2024

– Chris Kreider: a trade this summer would be more likely than at the deadline.

Dreger on TSN690 this morning in Montreal said it’s more likely Kreider gets moved in the offseason rather than at the deadline. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 28, 2024

– Martin Necas is really on fire.

With 2 assists so far tonight, Martin Necas leads the league in scoring with 37 pts. He’s on pace for 138 pts this season. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 28, 2024

– Interesting.

Laurent Courtois attended a Bologna Champions League game today. https://t.co/Qg95C3yMqs – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 28, 2024

– The Juan Soto derby is in full swing.