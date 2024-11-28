Mikko Rantanen, the NHL’s highest-paid player?

Who’s the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL? He’s not necessarily the best: he’s the most recently signed.

That’s just the way it is in the sports world, where salaries rise quickly. Incomes are on the rise now that the effects of the pandemic have been behind us for years.

And the players are benefiting.This same phenomenon is also likely to hit the NHL. The contracts of Leon Draisaitl ($14 million a year starting next year) and Auston Matthews ($13.25 million a year) are good examples. Both have recently surpassed Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6 M) and Connor McDavid ($12.5 M).

So who will get the next big contract? Obviously, we’re talking about Connor McDavid. By the summer of 2026, he’ll undoubtedly have the biggest active contract in the entire NHL.

In 2025-2026, until proven otherwise, Draisaitl will be the highest-paid player in terms of money on the cape. But he may not have the title all to himself, according to what Pierre LeBrun reports on the heels of TSN’s Insider Trading segment.

Here’s what he says.

I think Mikko Rantanen believes he can get $14M as a free agent. – Pierre LeBrun

There are two big names to keep an eye on this summer: Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen. Both players are at the end of their contracts, and both are likely to stay with the Maple Leafs and Avalanche even before testing the market, according to LeBrun.

I’m surprised about Marner… but hey.

With Matthews at $13.25M and MacKinnon at $12.6M, both teams will be trying to establish ceilings for negotiations. But with the real salary cap going up, the guys’ agents will have arguments.

That’s why LeBrun thinks that, on the open market, Rantanen could fetch more. But of course, maybe he’ll figure he’s okay at $12.5 million (random number) and won’t want to test the market.

Playing with the Avalanche sounds like fun.

But at the same time, when you look at his numbers, it’s easy to think that if he were to become a free agent, he’d be in demand and could become the face of a franchise.

Remember that Rantanen, who currently earns $9.25 million a year, already has a ring. If he wants another, taking a discount from Denver would be a good option.

But what if he doesn’t? Someone will pay him. He’s too good, after all.

