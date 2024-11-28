“Even if the Canadiens made me an offer, I wouldn’t listen. I’m not interested” – Danick

“Even if the Canadiens made me an offer, I wouldn’t listen. I’m not interested” – DanickMaxime Truman
In Part 1, we discussed the identity of the Canadiens’ real hockey boss, two of the Canadiens’ non-tradable players, the guys who were hangovers at Guy Lafleur’s chapel, the fact that I was barred from a public signing last Sunday, the shitshow that became a signing session with Cole Caufield 10 days ago, and a QMJHL player who’s been heavily scrutinized by the Canadiens this year.
In the second part of the podcast, we welcome Danick, a Canadiens and Rocket super fan who has made a name for himself on HFTV‘s social networks. If you don’t put him back, he’s the one screaming outside the Bell Centre with tattoos in ‘face…
Jean asked Danick if he’d been approached to work for/with the Canadiens, and Danick made it abundantly clear:
“Even if they did, I wouldn’t listen. I’m not interested in that […] I know the Canadiens in the bubble they’re in, and I’m not the kind of guy who’s going to be told: turn left, turn right, do three laps, look pretty, just have a drink.
It’s going to be a complete change of character for me.” – Danick
It’s pretty special that a super fan of a team isn’t interested in eventually working for that same team….
I guess these teams give him carte blanche…
Danick told 9millions that some Canadiens players – and managers, I’m sure – are afraid of what he might do when they meet him. You know, an organization is always afraid of “different” people it can’t control…
They’re often unpredictable in their eyes!
I’ll end by reassuring Danick: there are agents out there who are afraid of Jean and me, probably two of the nicest guys in the Québécois sports world.
It’s not necessarily a bad thing, to be feared for your freedom and courage. If Canadiens fans were more Danicks than men in ties who go to the Bell Centre just because it’s paid for by the company, the atmosphere in the arena would be a lot better. #Passion
@hftvsports Danick has had ENOUGH #gohabsgo #quebec #nhl ♬ original sound – HFTV
