Jesperi Kotkaniemi wanted to leave the Canadiens

What you need to know is that, in hindsight, he would make the offer sheet to Sebastian Aho differently. He thought the big bonuses would be too much for the Hurricanes and they’d be forced to let him go.

It didn’t work out. And in the end, it turned out to be a good deal for the Canes.

I learned my lesson, honestly. – Marc Bergevin

This brings us to Jesperi Kotkaniemi. After all, it was out of revenge that the Hurricanes offered KK $6.1 million over one year, in order to bring him to Carolina and then sign him to a bigger contract – but at a lower price per year.

And just because he scored his third goal of the season yesterday doesn’t mean the Habs are bored.

Listening to Bergevin, the decision not to keep Kotkaniemi was a no-brainer. After all, the GM didn’t think the player was worth $6.1 million… and he wouldn’t have signed long-term with the Habs, who wanted a change of scenery.

Letting him go made sense.

Remember that KK agreed to a one-year deal at a high price, knowing that he would sign for a longer term at a lower price. It was a strategy to get him out of Montreal with a high average salary, and he wouldn’t have signed such contracts elsewhere.

The Habs tried to negotiate a deal instead of an offer sheet, but the Canes wouldn’t let Seth Jarvis go.

He’s a big part of Marc Bergevin’s legacy. And, contrary to what many people think, he doesn’t consider that he left the Canadiens in bad shape.

I didn’t leave the franchise in bad shape. – Marc Bergevin

In particular, he says he left the new administration plenty of options.

Since his departure, Marc Bergevin has drawn criticism from many quarters. And while it’s no surprise to see him defending his record with Pierre LeBrun, the fact remains that he’s done some good.

It’s not as rosy as he thinks, but it’s not as black as some people think either.

