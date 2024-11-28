Marc Bergevin had already decided to leave Montreal in 2022

Marc Bergevin had already decided to leave Montreal in 2022Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jeff Gorton arrived in Montreal (with a mandate to rebuild Geoff Molson’s club) and hired Kent Hughes as GM. Since then, much water has flowed under the bridge.
But since then, Marc Bergevin had never given a single interview to talk about his years in Montreal. That’s why I was surprised to see Pierre LeBrun publish an article on the subject this morning.
The Athletic’s journalist has pulled off a major coup, as Bergevin is well behind the scenes. If he had wanted to talk and be in the spotlight, he would have been.
What’s particularly interesting is Bergevin’s statement that he had made the decision not to return to Montreal after the 2021-2022 season. Remember that 2021-2022 was the last year of his contract.
But he didn’t want to stay. And he made that clear to his owner.
I said to him: Geoff, I’m going to finish the last year of my contract and I’m going to move on. He understood. – Marc Bergevin
History will have taught us that he didn’t finish the last year of his contract because he was fired on the heels of his team’s ugly start to the season. Hiring Jeff Gorton was the right thing to do for the owner.
One aspect that made Marc Bergevin want to move on was the COVID-19. The situation wasn’t easy for him (he didn’t see his children for almost a year, as they were in the U.S.) and it hit him hard.
When Geoff made me the offer [of a contract], I felt there was no light at the end of the tunnel. – Marc Bergevin
What’s fascinating in all this is that rumours of contract negotiations for Bergevin were raging several months after the Canadiens had reached the finals.
I invite you to read Pierre LeBrun’s article again, as Bergevin touched on a number of other subjects.
