“I’m doing with the team Lou built”: Another arrow from Patrick Roy to Lamoriello

If there’s one head coach in the NHL with a strong character, it’s Patrick Roy.

As we know, Roy is very intense behind the bench.

Add to that Lou Lamoriello as general manager, who’s even more intense than Roy, and you’ve got a pretty fiery combination.

Let’s face it, it was to be expected that it would flare up over time.

Even though both are still on the job, that doesn’t stop Roy from criticizing some of his GM’s decisions, as he did last month.

“I love these guys. They work hard. They push their limits. This is the team Lou gave me and I’m going to work extremely hard for these guys.” – Patrick Roy

Well, he didn’t say it word for word (obviously), but it’s clear that Roy is going with what he’s got.

Things aren’t going well for the New York Islanders this season, who boast an 8-10-5 record, good for 27ᵉ place in the NHL (two spots ahead of the Habs).

Injuries haven’t helped them, as they currently make do without Mathew Barzal, Adam Pelech and Anthony Duclair.

Duclair has played just 5 games this season, while Barzal and Pelech have played 10 and 11 games respectively.Islanders fans are becoming increasingly impatient.Two wins in the last nine games is a real turn-on.

In fact, at the last game, a loud “Fire Lou” chant was heard from the crowd.

Fans are calling for Lou Lamoriello’s dismissal and, logically, he has to go before Roy.

The coach is doing an excellent job with a decent team, but nothing more, and one that is also decimated by injuries.

Lamoriello has served his time as GM and it’s time to move on with the Islanders.

