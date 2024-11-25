Rangers and Senators ready to make big moves

The Senators and Rangers are in the same boat.On paper, both clubs have what it takes to be among the best in the National League.

But in both Ottawa and New York, the team’s performance is disappointing. And now there’s a lot of noise…

Let’s start with the Rangers.

The New York outfit has lost its last two games, and it looks like panic is setting in within the organization.

The Rangers got washed out 6-2 by the Oilers at home on Saturday night… And that’s got the executives over there wanting to get moving right now to send a message to the rest of the group.

In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster. Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2024

In a tweet, Elliotte Friedman mentions the names of Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba. Not a coincidence:

Is this a bit premeditated on the Rangers’ side?

After all, the club has a 12-6-1 record so far this season…

But there are two ways of looking at this. One: the team’s record is quite satisfactory. We’re keeping things on track to see if recent rough patches can be repaired.

The second: the Rangers have one of the league’s best forwards (Panarin), one of the league’s best defensemen (Fox) and possibly the league’s best goalie (Shesterkin).

It’s supposed to get better…

I can’t wait to see what they do. And I especially wonder what the value of a player like Trouba or Kreider would be…

It’s misery again in Ottawa

Still, still, still…

In Ottawa, it’s always the same thing. No matter how hard we try, the same disappointing result comes up again and again.

That said, knowing that “everything is on the line” with the Senators may not be such a bad thing.

The #GoSensGo are at a crossroads. A core under scrutiny, cap space constraints, and whispers of a franchise-altering trade. Is a big move the answer? According to @MurphysLaw74 sources, Ottawa is strongly considering it. https://t.co/VU2H0RZS9x – RG (@TheRGMedia) November 25, 2024

In a text from Responsible Gambling, we learn that Ottawa executives are considering the idea of making a big deal:Could Brady Tkachuk find himself at the heart of some rumours?

If the Sens want to make a big splash… Maybe by trading the captain, the Senators would be able to shake things up a bit.

Because I don’t see Tim Stützle and his potential changing addresses just yet.

On the other hand, Tkachuk is in his fourth season as Sens captain, and since his appointment, his club has been in dire straits.Is it time to trade Tkachuk, despite his qualities on the ice?Would it be enough to see the other players get the message and rise up to rock the boat?

That’s what we have to ask ourselves here.

Overtime

– Meanwhile, we wonder what the Penguins will do with Sidney Crosby.

The only teams with a worse points percentage than the Penguins’ .391 mark are the San Jose Sharks (.370) and Chicago Blackhawks (.381). Things are not going well in Pittsburgh.@dixononsports has the story.

https://t.co/p1UMEFw5jZ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 25, 2024

– A returner for the Ducks.

Mason McTavish returns to the lineup tonight, per Greg Cronin. McTavish has been out the last six due to an upper-body injury. – Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) November 25, 2024

– Wow.

Up to 465,000 people watched the Vanier Cup on Saturday in Quebec @TVASports. That’s huge … and for amateur sports too! Congratulations to all the team behind and in front of the and bravo to the @rougeetor for this excellent show and another conquest – CA Sinotte (@CASinotteTVAS) November 25, 2024

