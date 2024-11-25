Skip to content
Rangers and Senators ready to make big moves

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The Senators and Rangers are in the same boat.

On paper, both clubs have what it takes to be among the best in the National League.

But in both Ottawa and New York, the team’s performance is disappointing. And now there’s a lot of noise…

Let’s start with the Rangers.

The New York outfit has lost its last two games, and it looks like panic is setting in within the organization.

The Rangers got washed out 6-2 by the Oilers at home on Saturday night… And that’s got the executives over there wanting to get moving right now to send a message to the rest of the group.

In a tweet, Elliotte Friedman mentions the names of Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba. Not a coincidence:

Is this a bit premeditated on the Rangers’ side?

After all, the club has a 12-6-1 record so far this season…

But there are two ways of looking at this. One: the team’s record is quite satisfactory. We’re keeping things on track to see if recent rough patches can be repaired.

The second: the Rangers have one of the league’s best forwards (Panarin), one of the league’s best defensemen (Fox) and possibly the league’s best goalie (Shesterkin).

It’s supposed to get better…

I can’t wait to see what they do. And I especially wonder what the value of a player like Trouba or Kreider would be…

It’s misery again in Ottawa

Still, still, still…

In Ottawa, it’s always the same thing. No matter how hard we try, the same disappointing result comes up again and again.

That said, knowing that “everything is on the line” with the Senators may not be such a bad thing.

In a text from Responsible Gambling, we learn that Ottawa executives are considering the idea of making a big deal:

Could Brady Tkachuk find himself at the heart of some rumours?

If the Sens want to make a big splash… Maybe by trading the captain, the Senators would be able to shake things up a bit.

Because I don’t see Tim Stützle and his potential changing addresses just yet.

On the other hand, Tkachuk is in his fourth season as Sens captain, and since his appointment, his club has been in dire straits.

Is it time to trade Tkachuk, despite his qualities on the ice?

Would it be enough to see the other players get the message and rise up to rock the boat?

That’s what we have to ask ourselves here.


