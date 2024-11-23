Top-2: Sidney Crosby lays down the gloves for the 10th time in his career

Top-2: Sidney Crosby lays down the gloves for the 10th time in his careerMathis Therrien
Here’s what caught the eye in both games.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a very bad first quarter of the season, and that doesn’t look set to change for the rest of the campaign.
Indeed, the Penguins are last in the Metropolitan Division and 26ᵉ in the NHL with a 7-11-4 record in 22 games, giving them the third-worst points percentage in the NHL at .409.
Things are really going badly for the Penguins, which is quite the opposite of yesterday’s opponent, the Winnipeg Jets, who are in first place in the NHL.
Gabriel Vilardi finds twine on the power play for his 8th goal of the year, 3-0 Jets! #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/Ig3mBDX9X4
SIDNEY CROSBY AND KYLE CONNOR DROP THE GLOVES AND GO AT IT pic.twitter.com/diuvLyIMFw
This is only the 10ᵉ time in his career that Crosby has thrown down the gloves, and it speaks volumes about his level of frustration this season.
2. Sabres comeback sparked by Jiri Kulich’s overtime winner
Indeed, Kulich was drafted 28ᵉ in 2022 by the Sabres, and since then has been following a very nice development curve, which hurts Habs fans who wanted him at 26ᵉ instead of Filip Mesar, whose development is more difficult.
This season, at 20, Kulich has made his way into the NHL, as he has played 11 games so far, alternating between the stands and the Sabres’ bottom-6.
BUFFALO WINS
Jiri Kulich scores in @Energizer overtime as the @BuffaloSabres complete the comeback! pic.twitter.com/xR6olVowGO
Overtime
– Evgeni Nabokov is still in top form and showed it in the San Jose Sharks All-Star Game.
EVGENI NABOKOV STILL HAS IT!!! pic.twitter.com/R8xOgIgEYp
– Here are yesterday’s results.
The @NHLJets and @BuffaloSabres each earned road wins to close out Friday’s two-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/mYCRiqbYkS pic.twitter.com/wZtcIKLOdd
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 15 games.