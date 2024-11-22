Back from suspension, Jacob Fowler earns another shutout

The more the days go by, the more the idea of Jacob Fowler defending the Habs cage makes Habs fans salivate. He is absolutely dominant in the NCAA with the Boston College Eagles.

Tonight, he recorded his fourth shutout of the season, this one with 28 saves to help his university defeat Northeastern.

What’s special is that he was making his return to action after serving a one-game suspension for striking a Penn State player with his shield last week.

He was back on his game pretty quickly and it was once again Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard who took care of the offense with two goals in a 3-0 win.



I really like what we’ve seen from Jacob Fowler over the past year. He’s calm in front of the net, very athletic and shows “dog” too. It’s clear that you don’t want to see the kind of moves he made last week too often, but it’s proof to me that he’s not letting himself be pushed around and that he’s taking his place.

Boston College will play Northeastern again tomorrow night.

Michael Hage still dominant

Another Habs prospect enjoying a fine NCAA season is Michael Hage. He scored two goals on Friday against Penn State, bringing his total to 7 so far this campaign.

His second goal, which he scored around the net, was the game-winner for Michigan, who eventually prevailed 6-5.

Michael Hage gets the game winner for Michigan with a wrap-around goal The No. 5 Wolverines took down Penn State for their fifth-straight win. #B1GHockey x @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/XlIiNtXvlp – Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 23, 2024

Hage is really in control at Michigan. He’s his team’s spark plug offensively and demonstrates game after game why the Habs drafted him in the first round.

Overtime

– David Jiricek continues to be the talk of the town.

Blue Jackets exploring market on Jiricek https://t.co/5Bcj0cIXvk – The Fourth Period (@TFP) November 21, 2024

– Defeat for the Rocket.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/Dhxsor7DhU – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 23, 2024

– Rafael Harvey-Pinard will also play tomorrow for the Rocket.