Fighting and a toxic dressing room: Nashville and Anaheim make bad news

We have our first practice dust up. Michael McCarron and Luke Evangelista. Wasn’t a huge fight but it was not friendly. pic.twitter.com/RSHPU9qnXI – Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 22, 2024

As we reach the quarter-way point of the National Hockey League season, tempers are already flaring for some struggling teams.Such is the case with the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators, who are not doing so well at the moment.On the Nashville side, we were treated to the first skirmish at a Preds practice between forwards Luke Evangelista and former Habs star Michael McCarron.

Teammates quickly intervened to separate the two men. The Predators are currently last in the NHL with just 15 points so far this campaign. Expectations were high at the start of the season and the team simply isn’t living up to them, especially considering the additions of veteran Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos.

On the Anaheim side, it’s the dressing room that’s all crooked right now. The Ducks have a respectable 8-8-2 record, but can’t seem to take the next step in their rebuild.

“I hear it’s one of the most dysfunctional locker rooms in the NHL” https://t.co/DLSOFlovnM – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2024

“I hear rumors that Cronin is absolutely hated by the Ducks players. I think he creates an atmosphere that can be like hell on earth for those guys,” he said.

According to Ryan Whitney, former NHL player and host of the Spittin Chicklets podcast, head coach Greg Cronin is at the root of the problems.

We know there are some pretty strong personalities in the Ducks locker room, but that wouldn’t even be the players’ fault. Whitney even called it the most dysfunctional locker room in the NHL. Will this eventually cost Cronin his job? We’ll have to wait and see.

One thing’s for sure, when we compare ourselves, we take comfort in the Habs’ point of view. Clearly, the results could be better, but there’s definitely more harmony than elsewhere.

Overtime

– He’s performing much better.

Kaiden Guhle, left: “He’s much more comfortable!” pic.twitter.com/jFc2rin9nx – Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) November 23, 2024

– Back to square one in Laval.

We’re tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play at Place Bell. Some nice offensive flashes from the Rocket at the end of the period to put things back on track. The Senators dominated the shootout almost from start to finish, 12-4. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 23, 2024

– The Jets are dominant.