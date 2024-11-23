Skip to content
David Jiricek: “it’s only a matter of time before he’s traded”

 Mathis Therrien
Last weekend, I spoke to you about a number of rumours, one of the main ones being Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman David Jiricek.

The 20-year-old Czech defenseman has been overlooked more often than not since the start of the season, whenhe was being “benched” for a trade.

And now that Jiricek has been sent back to the AHL earlier this week, trade rumors have become even more animated.

Indeed, with Jiricek back in the AHL, the Blue Jackets appear to be buying themselves time to find a way to trade the Czech defenseman.

According to the latest news, it’s only a matter of time before Jiricek is traded.

Indeed, a deal would appear imminent for the Blue Jackets’ 6ᵉ overall pick in 2022, according to an NHL source who contacted Responsible Gambler.

Jiricek was sent back to the AHL to allow Don Waddell to buy himself time to put together the best possible deal for the Blue Jackets.

It’s not ideal to trade a promising 20-year-old defenseman like Jiricek, who still has excellent potential.

In short, Jiricek will probably have time to play a few games with the Cleveland Monsters to get back into shape before most likely changing address.

The Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators are the two teams named as the frontrunners for Jiricek’s services.

It’s not every day that a young defenseman with so much potential becomes available on the open market.

And for those wondering why the Blue Jackets would trade Jiricek, well, I’m wondering the same thing,

The 20-year-old Czech has done very well in the AHL up to now, but he’s simply never had a chance with solid NHL playing time.

With the right opportunity elsewhere, Jiricek could really blossom.


