David Jiricek: “it’s only a matter of time before he’s traded”Mathis Therrien
The 20-year-old Czech defenseman has been overlooked more often than not since the start of the season, whenhe was being “benched” for a trade.
According to the latest news, it’s only a matter of time before Jiricek is traded.
A trade out of #CBJ looks to be coming for David Jiricek; with Edmonton and Nashville leading the charge in acquiring his services.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) November 23, 2024
Indeed, a deal would appear imminent for the Blue Jackets’ 6ᵉ overall pick in 2022, according to an NHL source who contacted Responsible Gambler.
It’s not ideal to trade a promising 20-year-old defenseman like Jiricek, who still has excellent potential.
The Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators are the two teams named as the frontrunners for Jiricek’s services.
It’s not every day that a young defenseman with so much potential becomes available on the open market.
And for those wondering why the Blue Jackets would trade Jiricek, well, I’m wondering the same thing,
The 20-year-old Czech has done very well in the AHL up to now, but he’s simply never had a chance with solid NHL playing time.
