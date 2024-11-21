4 Nations Tournament: Although not Canadian, Joey Daccord could represent Canada

Who will be Canada’s goaltenders for the 4 Nations Tournament?

It’s a question that’s come up a lot lately… Especially in light of the fact that, so far this season in the National Hockey League, Canada’s goaltenders have been ordinary.

Like, very ordinary.But there may be an unexpected solution in store for Team Canada executives.That solution is Joey Daccord.The goalkeeper has American and Swiss nationality, but what becomes interesting is the fact that his father was born in Montreal, Canada.

His mother was born in Switzerland… But the goalkeeper was born in Boston.

It’s complicated. I know it is.

That said, there are talks going on right now that would allow Daccord to represent Canada at the 4 Nations Tournament, since his father was born here.And Team Canada officials have him in their sights:

We agree that Daccord (sorry for the pun) won’t be Canada’s saviour.

But right now, he’s the one with the best résumé to represent Team Canadiens at the tournament.

When you think about who else could be in the club, Samuel Montembeault comes to mind. On this subject, David Ettedgui told radio(BPM Sports) that Monty will have his place in the club… but as an assistant.

In his opinion, it’s no coincidence that Kyle Dubas (one of Team Canada’s executives) is in Montreal this week:

I think it’s a done deal. Monty, unless something catastrophic happens in the next few weeks, I can’t imagine that he won’t be the second goalie on this team. – David Ettedgui

To be continued.

That said… Remember that the leaders of Finland, Sweden, the United States and Canada have until December 2 to send in their official line-ups for the tournament.

I can’t wait to see who Canada’s club will be!

In closing, it’s worth noting that Tom Wilson seems to have a good chance of taking part in the event in Canada’s colors.

At least, that’s what Pierre LeBrun said in a recent Insider Trading segment on TSN :

I don’t hate the idea because Tom Wilson has heart and because he could bring something different to the Canadiens lineup.

We agree that we don’t necessarily think of him when we talk about the best Canadian players in the world… But it’s mainly his style of play that could help Canada.

