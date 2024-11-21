Series 23-24: Tony DeAngelo was impressed by Patrick Roy

The hiring of Patrick Roy had an impact on the Islanders’ end-of-season performance in 23-24.

The New York club was good enough to punch its ticket to the playoffs, and even though it was eliminated in the first round, that was a feat in itself.

Especially considering that, on paper, the Isles really don’t have the biggest club in the National League.

But what works for the Islanders is the system.

The players are able to follow the coach’s strategies because they’re all on the same page.

And that’s partly thanks to Patrick Roy. He’s the one who has to prepare his guys, and he does it the right way.

Even Tony DeAngelo, who played against him in the last series, is impressed by the Québécois head coach:

No not them. Having played against Roy in the playoffs last year I was impressed how well he had them prepped to play against our style in Carolina. We were much better team in my opinion but they could have arguably won every game of the series – Tony DeAngelo (@TDA7724) November 20, 2024

DeAngelo played for the Carolina Hurricanes last season.It was the Hurricanes who eliminated Patrick Roy and the Islanders (in five games), but the defender maintains that the players were so well prepared on the other side that all the games could have been decided another way.

Even if, in DeAngelo’s eyes, the Hurricanes had a better club than the Islanders.

It’s a fine mark of respect for Roy.

And it proves that the Islanders’ head coach has the trust of his players, because they followed the coach’s plan to the letter.

It also goes to show in one way that Patrick Roy’s reputation is well established… even though he spent most of his coaching career in junior.

We knew he deserved the chance to get back behind the bench of a National League team, and DeAngelo’s comments are along those lines too.

