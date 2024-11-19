Top-5: Two more Alexander Ovechkin goals, but an injury

Monday’s six-game slate saw Alex Ovechkin notch his second multi-goal outing in as many days and move within 27 of passing Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/m2MhwnDMcm pic.twitter.com/aGTlaF00WZ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 19, 2024

1. Two more Alex Ovechkin goals, but an injury

Last night, there were six games in the NHL.Here are the results and highlights of the other five games:

As of November 19, 2024, Alex Ovechkin is the NHL’s leading scorer.

Yesterday, he scored several more goals in one game (2). That makes five in two days, after his hat trick on Sunday.

He is now the NHL’s top scorer with 15 goals.

OVI CAN’T BE STOPPED RIGHT NOW -Five goals in his last two games

-League-leading 15th of the season

-27 goals back of breaking of Gretzky’s record 39 YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/6xuV1ox1kB – NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2024

He’s getting dangerously close to Wayne Gretzky and honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if he broke his record this season.

Alex Ovechkin is slow to get up after colliding knee-to-knee with Jack McBain. pic.twitter.com/gQNOiDMcPR – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2024

2. Bruins booed at home

However, his solid performance ended with an injury. He collided with Jack McBain and left the game.Tom Wilson came to avenge his captain by throwing down the gloves, but the damage was done.At least the Caps won the game 6-2.Ovi is considered day-to-day.

It’s not been too glorious a season for the Boston Bruins, who, with yesterday’s loss, have a record below the .500 mark.

The Bruins are booed by the home crowd as they lose their third straight game pic.twitter.com/pzjToiLNyj – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2024

They were facing the Columbus Blue Jackets, whom the Habs had beaten 5-1 on Saturday.Columbus pulled off the same trick against Boston, winning by the same score. It was a tough game for the home side, who were even booed by their own fans.

Some even think Jim Montgomery piloted his last game at the Bruins’ helm….

It’s that bad.

This could be it for Jim Montgomery in Boston tonight… – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 19, 2024

In the Jackets’ victory, Québécois Mathieu Olivier distinguished himself with a fight and a beautiful goal.

HOT start in Boston Jeffrey Viel and Mathieu Olivier drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/tXoZJ9KcRr – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2024

3. Official leaves Flyers-Avalanche game on stretcher

Former teammate Gabriel Landeskog joined Erik Johnson on the ice in Philadelphia to celebrate his 1000 NHL games! (HT @NHL)pic.twitter.com/Nd8BuqOlT1 – BarDown (@BarDown) November 19, 2024

Before the Flyers-Avalanche game, Erik Johnson was honored for playing 1,000 NHL games.Even Gabriel Landeskog joined the party.

That’s not what this game is about.

Prayers up to the referee in the Flyers game, Mitch Dunning, who had to be stretchered off after colliding with an Avalanche player pic.twitter.com/WSt3MZ5oPm – Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 19, 2024

An official collided with Josh Manson of the Avalanche and collapsed.He was unable to get up and had to be stretchered off.As for the match, the Avalanche won by a score of 3-2. Colorado led 3-0 and Philadelphia was just one goal away from a comeback.

Cale Makar scored his team’s first two goals.

NOW Makar has two goals pic.twitter.com/xq1eUVg5NL – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2024

4. Macklin Celebrini scores first goal in overtime

In the final game of the evening, the Sharks hosted the Red Wings.It was a very offensive game, which finally ended 5-4 in overtime.

It was Macklin Celebrini who sealed the game’s outcome.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI CALLED GAME The 2024 first overall pick wins it for the @SanJoseSharks in @Energizer OT! pic.twitter.com/d8KOURKiz7 – NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2024

THE CAT TIES IT IN THE FINAL MINUTES pic.twitter.com/EZrYIAWCld – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 19, 2024

Detroit had tied the score in the dying moments of the game.Alex DeBrincat sent everyone into overtime.Despite allowing four goals, Mackenzie Blackwood still made sure to leave his mark on the game.

What a save at Andrew Copp’s expense!

WHAT A STOP Take a bow, Mackenzie Blackwood! pic.twitter.com/2ApZDdfBad – NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2024

5. What a goal from Matt Duchene!

That is so disgusting, Mr. Duchene pic.twitter.com/pWk518ZKOd – NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2024

That’s goals in back-to-back games for Cutter Gauthier pic.twitter.com/CAX3T7tr4O – NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2024

Extension

In Texas, the Cowboys faced the Texans in the NFL, but the Stars were also in action.They were hosting the Ducks in their orange colors.The Ducks may have won 4-2, but it was Matt Duchene who stole the show with a beautiful goal.For his part, Brett Leason had another strong game: a goal and two assists.And rookie Cutter Gauthier had a powerplay goal and an assist.

– Wilson’s revenge.

Wilson drops McBain after he collided with Ovi and sent him to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zouwsQEfrN – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 19, 2024

– Ovi has one goal against 178 goalies.

Alex Ovechkin has tied Jaromir Jagr (178) for the most goalies scored on in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/krlHIETbZd – CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 19, 2024

– Leason leads the charge.

– Seven games on the bill tonight.