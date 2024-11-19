Top-5: Two more Alexander Ovechkin goals, but an injury

Top-5: Two more Alexander Ovechkin goals, but an injuryRaphael Simard
Monday’s six-game slate saw Alex Ovechkin notch his second multi-goal outing in as many days and move within 27 of passing Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/m2MhwnDMcm pic.twitter.com/aGTlaF00WZ
As of November 19, 2024, Alex Ovechkin is the NHL’s leading scorer.
He is now the NHL’s top scorer with 15 goals.
OVI CAN’T BE STOPPED RIGHT NOW
-Five goals in his last two games
-League-leading 15th of the season
-27 goals back of breaking of Gretzky’s record
39 YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/6xuV1ox1kB
He’s getting dangerously close to Wayne Gretzky and honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if he broke his record this season.
Alex Ovechkin is slow to get up after colliding knee-to-knee with Jack McBain. pic.twitter.com/gQNOiDMcPR
It’s not been too glorious a season for the Boston Bruins, who, with yesterday’s loss, have a record below the .500 mark.
The Bruins are booed by the home crowd as they lose their third straight game pic.twitter.com/pzjToiLNyj
Some even think Jim Montgomery piloted his last game at the Bruins’ helm….
It’s that bad.
This could be it for Jim Montgomery in Boston tonight…
In the Jackets’ victory, Québécois Mathieu Olivier distinguished himself with a fight and a beautiful goal.
HOT start in Boston
Jeffrey Viel and Mathieu Olivier drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/tXoZJ9KcRr
MATHIEU OLIVIER SHORT-HANDED BEAUTY?!?!!?!
(HT @NHL)pic.twitter.com/wpzX1CFFw3
Former teammate Gabriel Landeskog joined Erik Johnson on the ice in Philadelphia to celebrate his 1000 NHL games!
(HT @NHL)pic.twitter.com/Nd8BuqOlT1
That’s not what this game is about.
Prayers up to the referee in the Flyers game, Mitch Dunning, who had to be stretchered off after colliding with an Avalanche playerpic.twitter.com/WSt3MZ5oPm
Cale Makar scored his team’s first two goals.
NOW Makar has two goals pic.twitter.com/xq1eUVg5NL
It was Macklin Celebrini who sealed the game’s outcome.
MACKLIN CELEBRINI CALLED GAME
The 2024 first overall pick wins it for the @SanJoseSharks in @Energizer OT! pic.twitter.com/d8KOURKiz7
THE CAT TIES IT IN THE FINAL MINUTES pic.twitter.com/EZrYIAWCld
What a save at Andrew Copp’s expense!
WHAT A STOP
Take a bow, Mackenzie Blackwood! pic.twitter.com/2ApZDdfBad
That is so disgusting, Mr. Duchene pic.twitter.com/pWk518ZKOd
That’s goals in back-to-back games for Cutter Gauthier pic.twitter.com/CAX3T7tr4O
– Wilson’s revenge.
Wilson drops McBain after he collided with Ovi and sent him to the locker room pic.twitter.com/zouwsQEfrN
– Ovi has one goal against 178 goalies.
Alex Ovechkin has tied Jaromir Jagr (178) for the most goalies scored on in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/krlHIETbZd
– Leason leads the charge.
