Top-5: Two more Alexander Ovechkin goals, but an injury

 Raphael Simard
Last night, there were six games in the NHL.

The Canadiens blanked the Oilers.

Here are the results and highlights of the other five games:

1. Two more Alex Ovechkin goals, but an injury

As of November 19, 2024, Alex Ovechkin is the NHL’s leading scorer.

Yesterday, he scored several more goals in one game (2). That makes five in two days, after his hat trick on Sunday.

He is now the NHL’s top scorer with 15 goals.

He’s getting dangerously close to Wayne Gretzky and honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if he broke his record this season.

However, his solid performance ended with an injury. He collided with Jack McBain and left the game.

Tom Wilson came to avenge his captain by throwing down the gloves, but the damage was done.

At least the Caps won the game 6-2.

Ovi is considered day-to-day.

2. Bruins booed at home

It’s not been too glorious a season for the Boston Bruins, who, with yesterday’s loss, have a record below the .500 mark.

They were facing the Columbus Blue Jackets, whom the Habs had beaten 5-1 on Saturday.

Columbus pulled off the same trick against Boston, winning by the same score. It was a tough game for the home side, who were even booed by their own fans.

Some even think Jim Montgomery piloted his last game at the Bruins’ helm….

It’s that bad.

In the Jackets’ victory, Québécois Mathieu Olivier distinguished himself with a fight and a beautiful goal.

3. Official leaves Flyers-Avalanche game on stretcher

Before the Flyers-Avalanche game, Erik Johnson was honored for playing 1,000 NHL games.

Even Gabriel Landeskog joined the party.

That’s not what this game is about.

An official collided with Josh Manson of the Avalanche and collapsed.

He was unable to get up and had to be stretchered off.

As for the match, the Avalanche won by a score of 3-2. Colorado led 3-0 and Philadelphia was just one goal away from a comeback.

Cale Makar scored his team’s first two goals.

4. Macklin Celebrini scores first goal in overtime

In the final game of the evening, the Sharks hosted the Red Wings.

It was a very offensive game, which finally ended 5-4 in overtime.

It was Macklin Celebrini who sealed the game’s outcome.

Detroit had tied the score in the dying moments of the game.

Alex DeBrincat sent everyone into overtime.

Despite allowing four goals, Mackenzie Blackwood still made sure to leave his mark on the game.

What a save at Andrew Copp’s expense!

5. What a goal from Matt Duchene!

In Texas, the Cowboys faced the Texans in the NFL, but the Stars were also in action.

They were hosting the Ducks in their orange colors.

The Ducks may have won 4-2, but it was Matt Duchene who stole the show with a beautiful goal.

For his part, Brett Leason had another strong game: a goal and two assists.

And rookie Cutter Gauthier had a powerplay goal and an assist.


