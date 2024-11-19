Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ovi rated on a weekly basis: The record will be hard to break this season

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ovi rated on a weekly basis: The record will be hard to break this season
Credit: Alex Ovechkin is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career goals in the National Hockey League. He got one step closer to his goal last night, scoring twice against André Tourigny’s team… before injuring himself in the process. Watching the footage, it was clear he was in pain as he struggled to get off the […]

Alex Ovechkin is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career goals in the National Hockey League.

He got one step closer to his goal last night, scoring twice against André Tourigny’s team… before injuring himself in the process.

Watching the footage, it was clear he was in pain as he struggled to get off the ice:

Of course, everyone thought the same thing.

I can’t believe this is happening at the worst possible time!

It’s true that the timing isn’t ideal and that’s why we were waiting to see what the Capitals would say about him.

Now we have more details, as the team announced on Twitter that #8 has a leg injury and will meet with team doctors tomorrow for further tests.

In the tweet, the Capitals announce that their captain will be evaluated on a weekly basis :

You’d think he’d have avoided the worst because he’s injured his leg, not his knee.

Usually, a knee injury can take much longer to heal.

But you still have to wonder if Ovechkin’s record-breaking run is in jeopardy… At least for this year.

We all want to see him break Wayne Gretzky’s mark (even the players want to see Ovi achieve the feat , according to a poll by The Athletic), but he won’t be able to do it if he’s injured.

And if he misses too many games, the record will be hard (if not impossible) to come by this season.

He’s still 27 goals away from beating Gretzky…

It’s a shame, because since the start of the season, Ovechkin has been scoring at an insane rate (15 goals in 18 games).

If he’d kept up the momentum, he might have broken Gretzky’s record… Even if he played fewer games than La Merveille:

Let’s hope his injury isn’t too serious and that he’ll be able to return to action quickly.

Because to see him score goals at an insane rate and to see him celebrate each one with enthusiasm, knowing that he’s closing in on the ultimate record, is unique… And we may never see that again in NHL history.


Overtime

– He looks happy to be back.

– Good question.

– Classic.

– Mathieu Joseph will be left out tonight.

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content