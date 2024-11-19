Expansion: only one city ahead of Quebec City in the eyes of players

Expansion: only one city ahead of Quebec City in the eyes of playersCharles-Alexis Brisebois
We’re talking about 24 votes for Arizona.
The problem? It’s not the players who decide this… and that’s what allows them to make up their minds more freely, without taking into account the monetary factors of the situation.
But even so, they know it’s unlikely.
I’d like to see Quebec City because, as a Francophone, the battle between Quebec City and Montreal is too good. But from a business point of view, I don’t know if it’s the right decision. – Anonymous Player 1
You can’t go to Quebec City: the exchange rate is crap. – Anonymous Player 2
The majority of players agree with an expansion process to bring it to 34 clubs. However, even if some players want to see Quebec City, Toronto, Saskatoon or Halifax get a club, it certainly won’t be in Canada.
Combinations at Rocket Laval this morning:
Harvey-Pinard | Gignac | Roy
Farrell | Beck | Davidson
Kidney | Dauphin | Simoneau
Arseneau | Xhekaj | Perreault
Engstrom | Mailloux
Wotherspoon | Lindstrom
Trudeau | Jacobs
Hayes
Vincent Demuy
