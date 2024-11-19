Skip to content
Expansion: only one city ahead of Quebec City in the eyes of players

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Expansion: only one city ahead of Quebec City in the eyes of players
NHL players chatted (anonymously) to The Athletic about expansion and other topics. 175 of them had their say, and while many of them voted for more than one city, the fact remains that the popular vote made Quebec City look good. In fact, the city of the former Nordiques received 47 endorsements.
NHL players chatted (anonymously) to The Athletic about expansion and other topics.

175 of them had their say, and while many of them voted for more than one city, the fact remains that the popular vote made Quebec City look good.

In fact, the city of the former Nordiques received 47 endorsements.

The only city to get more votes from the players? Houston. At 54 votes, the players seem to want to play in one of the biggest cities in the United States.

They should.

What we find is that while everyone likes to play in Arizona, which has everything on paper to appeal to players (in a world where the owner looks good), Quebec City is twice as popular with the players surveyed.

We’re talking about 24 votes for Arizona.

The problem? It’s not the players who decide this… and that’s what allows them to make up their minds more freely, without taking into account the monetary factors of the situation.

But even so, they know it’s unlikely.

I’d like to see Quebec City because, as a Francophone, the battle between Quebec City and Montreal is too good. But from a business point of view, I don’t know if it’s the right decision. – Anonymous Player 1

You can’t go to Quebec City: the exchange rate is crap. – Anonymous Player 2

The majority of players agree with an expansion process to bring it to 34 clubs. However, even if some players want to see Quebec City, Toronto, Saskatoon or Halifax get a club, it certainly won’t be in Canada.

Houston and Atlanta are my bets right now.


This content was created with the help of AI.

