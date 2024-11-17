A candy suspension for Ryan Reaves

A candy suspension for Ryan ReavesJonathan Di Gregorio
Toronto’s Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse. https://t.co/GyVuA2TLmG
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 17, 2024
For those who missed it, during last night’s match-up between the Oilers and Maple Leafs, Reaves violently hit Nurse in the head with his shoulder early in the second period.
In addition to the severe contact to the head, Nurse was cut on the play and seemed truly lost on the ice in the moments that followed. He had to be assisted by the team’s medical team.
Ryan Reaves receives a 5-minute match penalty for this hit on Darnell Nurse. pic.twitter.com/hVZN9FJpRY
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024
On the play, the Leafs’ forward received a game misconduct and therefore did not finish the game
For his part, Nurse had to leave the ice with the help of the team’s caretakers, but on his skates, and was unable to return to the game afterwards. We have no details yet on his injury.
Ryan Reaves receives a 5-minute match penalty for this hit on Darnell Nurse. pic.twitter.com/hVZN9FJpRY
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2024
The problem is that the National Hockey League doesn’t consider a player to be a repeat offender after an eighteen-month suspension-free period. And yet, he’s a dangerous individual who has no place in the National Line.
Hockey is a violent sport and I like it that way. A good body check or even a good fight is an integral part of hockey, and we mustn’t let that change, but Ryan Reaves isn’t a goon, he’s a bully.
He’s the kind of player whose main reason for being on the ice is to hurt his opponents, not to score goals.
Once again, we see that the NHL doesn’t protect its players, and ridiculous suspensions aren’t going to make them think twice about such actions.
Especially since, in comparison, the loss of Darnell Nurse will be much heavier for the Oilers than that of the Leafs’ fourth-line forward.
I don’t know how many games Reaves should have been suspended, ten, fifteen, twenty? What are we waiting for? For a player like Reeves to end a star player’s career before reacting?
What’s clear is that until the League puts its pants on to protect its players effectively, teams will always need a goon to do the job.
Overtime
– Fowler is not happy.
pic.twitter.com/U6HSfr7nvq https://t.co/OLHEkckxLL
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 17, 2024
– The Lions are doing well!
VICTORYEEE!! Our Lions collected 5 points out of a possible 6 this weekend!!
The final score is a presentation by @fromagerievictoria! pic.twitter.com/JKeERyRoEy
– Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) November 17, 2024
– First pick to the Dallas Wings.
The @DallasWings are on the clock.. . https://t.co/kDxqA1k3Ns
– NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2024
– Big weekend in Judo for Canada.
JUDO: 19 medals for at the 2024 Senior Pan-American Open in Montreal this weekend.
-60 kg (H) :Aidos Sapenov
– 48 kg (W) :Heidi Quach
-66 kg (H) :Luka Tsatsalashvili;Daniil Kremerman
– 52 kg (F) :Evelyn Beaton;Valeria Kostrovets; Sarra Bourihane
-… pic.twitter.com/NktEcCeuv2
– Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) November 17, 2024