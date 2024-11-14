Sidney Crosby’s contract is at the center of many rumors

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching. But why not talk about rumours?

As the American Thanksgiving approaches, it’s clear that teams will be increasingly open to the possibility of making transactions across the league.

That opens the door to a little more rumor mongering.

For example? According to Darren Dreger, there’s one team that’s talking to other teams a little more than the others about possible trades: the Sabres.

It’s not abnormal to talk to other executives in November, but the Sabres are more engaged than average on the phone, let’s say.

EARLY TRADING – @DarrenDreger on the NHL's condensed schedule, the Jets' historic run and a team to watch as trade chatter picks up:

He mentions that Bowen Byram’s name is in circulation, but that it would take something big to get him out of Buffalo. So don’t bet big on it.

All this is motivated by the Sabres’ start to the season, of course.

But the Sabres aren’t the only ones to watch. After all, after seeing the Penguins trade Lars Eller, we can expect more of the same in the coming weeks.

Eller would only be the first …

In fact, in Pittsburgh, the changes are just beginning.

Among the club’s big guns, it seems unlikely that Evgeni Malkin or Kristopher Letang would leave… even though “everyone but #87” would be available in Pennsylvania.

Erik Karlsson is a name to watch, though.

Of course, that brings us to Sidney Crosby’s contract. His new contract (2025-2027) has been structured to make him tradeable in 2026-2027, as you know.

And this week, Pierre LeBrun made a point of reminding us of this.

Of course, we’re not days away from seeing Crosby go… and if I had to bet, I’d say he’s still going to finish his career in the colors of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Overtime

But if he does, who knows what could happen.

– Of note.

Prospects refusing to be drafted by certain teams: a much less common phenomenon than it used to be!

– The club stays in Tampa Bay in 2025.

The Florida team will therefore remain in the Tampa area.

– Good news.

Jonathan Drouin ready to return to the game:

