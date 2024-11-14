Fourth goal in four games for John Tavares

Fourth goal in four games for John TavaresRaphael Simard
A five-game Wednesday delivered plenty of highlights as the @MapleLeafs rallied late en route to an overtime win, while Mikko Rantanen scored the third natural hat trick in @Avalanche team history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xlkz3X3qZx pic.twitter.com/JCbLdax1xs
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 14, 2024
I don’t know if being demoted to an assistant captain helped John Tavares, but in 2024-2025, he’s playing some very good hockey.
In 17 games, he has 16 points and is clearly one of the Leafs’ best players.
Tavares was off to the races!
JT tucks away this breakaway beauty for the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/LGiKogvuN5
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024
WATCH: quite a pass from John Tavares, which allows Bobby McMann to score. pic.twitter.com/qqA8LX9rq6
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 14, 2024
MARNER TIES IT IN THE FINAL MINUTE pic.twitter.com/8ZG54b2KPH
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 14, 2024
The @utahhockeyclub is SNAPPING it around out there
They’ve put up three goals in 2:19 in the third. pic.twitter.com/o2ptH72d2v
– NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2024
And the frustration on the visitors’ side began to show.
Gloves have been dropped in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/2ExNH7iqhj
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024
However, in the first period, Adrian Kempe scored both Kings’ goals.
Put Adrian Kempe on first period hatty watch pic.twitter.com/t1BVl4jHDw
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 14, 2024
Fits perfect #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/kl35X9vYEB
– Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 14, 2024
Rantanen gives the Avalanche the lead! pic.twitter.com/Qopzd4aJfS
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024
But that didn’t stop Bryan Rust from spoiling himself. He went to great lengths to foil everyone.
WATCH: Bryan Rust makes a fool of the Red Wings pic.twitter.com/Z0gqJApnMH
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 14, 2024
EDVINSSON CALLS GAME FOR DETROIT!
The 21-year-old Swedish defenseman secures the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/En8UjIP61K
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024
Extension
– Super Reaves.
Super Reavo with the cape pic.twitter.com/k10R6wVQsz
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 14, 2024
– He’s on fire.
That’s 14 points in the last eight games for Dylan Strome. Guy is HEATING UP #NHLStats: https://t.co/MOf7vpB1ev
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/tnptk5nUNF
– NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2024
– A 1000th game for OEL.
Game 1000 under the belt pic.twitter.com/rqchSqU6Ec
– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 14, 2024
– Top scorers from the previous day.
