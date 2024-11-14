A five-game Wednesday delivered plenty of highlights as the @MapleLeafs rallied late en route to an overtime win, while Mikko Rantanen scored the third natural hat trick in @Avalanche team history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xlkz3X3qZx pic.twitter.com/JCbLdax1xs – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 14, 2024

1. A fourth goal in four games for John Tavares

It was a quiet night in the NHL last night, with only five games played.But there was plenty of action.Here are the results and highlights:

I don’t know if being demoted to an assistant captain helped John Tavares, but in 2024-2025, he’s playing some very good hockey.

In 17 games, he has 16 points and is clearly one of the Leafs’ best players.

Tavares was off to the races! JT tucks away this breakaway beauty for the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/LGiKogvuN5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024

WATCH: quite a pass from John Tavares, which allows Bobby McMann to score. pic.twitter.com/qqA8LX9rq6 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 14, 2024

MARNER TIES IT IN THE FINAL MINUTE pic.twitter.com/8ZG54b2KPH – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 14, 2024

2. Utah puts the brakes on Carolina

The @utahhockeyclub is SNAPPING it around out there They’ve put up three goals in 2:19 in the third. pic.twitter.com/o2ptH72d2v – NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2024

Yesterday, he scored his fourth goal in four games to give his team victory in overtime.Not only is he able to score, he also feeds his teammates very well.Check this out :Late in the game, with Toronto trailing by one, Mitch Marner scored to force overtime.And that fourth period finally smiled on Toronto thanks to a goal from their former captain.The Hurricanes have been playing some great hockey lately, but unfortunately, they came up against a dominant Utah lineup.Carolina lost 4-1, thanks to three goals in 2:19.By the end of the game, tempers had flared.

And the frustration on the visitors’ side began to show.

Gloves have been dropped in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/2ExNH7iqhj – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024

3. Hat trick for Mikko Rantanen

Karel Vejmelka was the big hero of the game.The guy stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced.In Colorado, Mikko Rantanen stole the show.

However, in the first period, Adrian Kempe scored both Kings’ goals.

Put Adrian Kempe on first period hatty watch pic.twitter.com/t1BVl4jHDw – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 14, 2024

Rantanen gives the Avalanche the lead! pic.twitter.com/Qopzd4aJfS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024

4. 20 assists for Jack Eichel already

5. Bryan Rust ridicules the Wings

Rantanen, meanwhile, scored one more and completed his hat trick in an empty net.He is the first player this season to collect two three-goal games.Well posted in the enclave, it was he who scored the winning goal.Final score: 4-2 Avs.In the final game of the night, the Golden Knights visited the Anaheim Ducks.Vegas came out on top 3-2.And in the victory, Jack Eichel picked up another assist, his 20th of the season.He is the second player to achieve such a feat this season. The first was Nathan MacKinnon. Eichel, who ranks third in the NHL in scoring, is still eight points behind MacKinnon and first place.Shea Theodore (Knights) and Brett Leason (Ducks), with two assists, were the only skaters in the game with two points.In the Penguins-Red Wings match, the game went into overtime in favor of the visitors.

But that didn’t stop Bryan Rust from spoiling himself. He went to great lengths to foil everyone.

WATCH: Bryan Rust makes a fool of the Red Wings pic.twitter.com/Z0gqJApnMH – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 14, 2024

EDVINSSON CALLS GAME FOR DETROIT! The 21-year-old Swedish defenseman secures the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/En8UjIP61K – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2024

Extension

A great play that got the Pens back into the game.A little later, they created a tie to force overtime, but it was the Wings who won.Simon Edvinsson scored the winning goal.Detroit is back to .500 and just one point away from the playoffs.Two points for Patrick Kane in the win.

– Super Reaves.

Super Reavo with the cape pic.twitter.com/k10R6wVQsz – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 14, 2024

– He’s on fire.

That’s 14 points in the last eight games for Dylan Strome. Guy is HEATING UP #NHLStats: https://t.co/MOf7vpB1ev : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/tnptk5nUNF – NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2024

– A 1000th game for OEL.

Game 1000 under the belt pic.twitter.com/rqchSqU6Ec – Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 14, 2024

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– A great night of hockey ahead.