Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Fourth goal in four games for John Tavares

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Fourth goal in four games for John Tavares
Credit: It was a quiet night in the NHL last night, with only five games played. But there was plenty of action. Here are the results and highlights: A five-game Wednesday delivered plenty of highlights as the @MapleLeafs rallied late en route to an overtime win, while Mikko Rantanen scored the third natural hat trick in […]
It was a quiet night in the NHL last night, with only five games played.

But there was plenty of action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. A fourth goal in four games for John Tavares

I don’t know if being demoted to an assistant captain helped John Tavares, but in 2024-2025, he’s playing some very good hockey.

In 17 games, he has 16 points and is clearly one of the Leafs’ best players.

Yesterday, he scored his fourth goal in four games to give his team victory in overtime.

Not only is he able to score, he also feeds his teammates very well.

Check this out :

Late in the game, with Toronto trailing by one, Mitch Marner scored to force overtime.

And that fourth period finally smiled on Toronto thanks to a goal from their former captain.

2. Utah puts the brakes on Carolina

The Hurricanes have been playing some great hockey lately, but unfortunately, they came up against a dominant Utah lineup.

Carolina lost 4-1, thanks to three goals in 2:19.

By the end of the game, tempers had flared.

And the frustration on the visitors’ side began to show.

Karel Vejmelka was the big hero of the game.

The guy stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced.

3. Hat trick for Mikko Rantanen

In Colorado, Mikko Rantanen stole the show.

However, in the first period, Adrian Kempe scored both Kings’ goals.

Rantanen, meanwhile, scored one more and completed his hat trick in an empty net.

He is the first player this season to collect two three-goal games.

Well posted in the enclave, it was he who scored the winning goal.

Final score: 4-2 Avs.

4. 20 assists for Jack Eichel already

In the final game of the night, the Golden Knights visited the Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas came out on top 3-2.

And in the victory, Jack Eichel picked up another assist, his 20th of the season.

He is the second player to achieve such a feat this season. The first was Nathan MacKinnon. Eichel, who ranks third in the NHL in scoring, is still eight points behind MacKinnon and first place.

Shea Theodore (Knights) and Brett Leason (Ducks), with two assists, were the only skaters in the game with two points.

5. Bryan Rust ridicules the Wings

In the Penguins-Red Wings match, the game went into overtime in favor of the visitors.

But that didn’t stop Bryan Rust from spoiling himself. He went to great lengths to foil everyone.

A great play that got the Pens back into the game.

A little later, they created a tie to force overtime, but it was the Wings who won.

Simon Edvinsson scored the winning goal.

Detroit is back to .500 and just one point away from the playoffs.

Two points for Patrick Kane in the win.


Extension

– Super Reaves.

– He’s on fire.

– A 1000th game for OEL.

– Top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– A great night of hockey ahead.

(Credit: Google)

This content was created with the help of AI.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content