Trevor Zegras has one goal (in an empty net) and two assists in 14 games this season

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk about Trevor Zegras in Montreal over the past year and a half. That said, there have always been two different groups when it comes to the possibility of the Habs picking him up in Anaheim.

The first: people who see him as a talented player, a guy who would add raw talent to the Habs line-up.

The second: people who think he’s too soft and don’t appreciate his style of play, which is – admittedly – too flashy at times.

Whether you’re in the first or second group isn’t important.

What’s important is that when you look at his start to the season, you realize that the Canadiens may have dodged a time bomb.

I say that because in 14 games, the forward has collected only… three points.

He scored a goal in the first game of the season in an empty net and earned two assists:

Trevor Zegras will finish the season with 18 points if he keeps up the pace.

18 points, for a talented player like him… That’s really disappointing.

There’s clearly something wrong with him, because he’s been steadily regressing since the end of the 22-23 season. He scored 65 points in 81 games that season, but it’s been tough ever since.

Is the kid still affected by the injury he suffered last season? Could be:

(Credit: Hockey DB)
Trevor Zegras is known as an offensive player.

He’s proven in the past that he’s capable of creating plays for his teammates with his vision and puck-handling skills, but we haven’t seen that Zegras for some time now.

His confidence seems to be at zero…

That said, take 15 seconds to imagine how much everyone would be talking about him if the Canadiens had acquired him and he was producing at this rate in Montreal.

That’s why I’m thinking that, in the end, it was probably a good thing that the Canadiens didn’t move and pay the big price to get him.

He can still bounce back because he’s only 23, but his performance since last season is starting to raise a lot of questions…


