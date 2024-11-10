Trevor Zegras prefers to play center because he hates playing wing

Trevor Zegras is the talk of the town for all sorts of reasons.As much for his undeniable raw talent and nimble hands as for his inconsistent performances and the trade rumours surrounding him.

One thing’s for sure: Zegras knows how to entertain a crowd.

This season, it’s not looking good for the American, who has just three points in 13 games.

The natural center has been used on the wing on a few occasions this season, but Zegras says he hates playing on the wing.

That’s what Alyson Lozoff, a reporter covering the Anaheim Ducks, said just before last night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Trevor Zegras prefers playing center.@AlysonLozoff has the story on why No. 11 prefers playing in the middle.#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/D9i392uCNG – Ducks on Victory+ (@DucksOnVictory) November 9, 2024

I truly believe the Ducks MUST trade Zegras before they can only receive “peanuts” in return.

Understandably, the Nashville Predators seem a logical destination for the talented forward With a disastrous start to the season, it would make sense for the Preds to try and stir the pot.

On the other hand, Barry Trotz recently mentioned that if the team doesn’t get its act together quickly, he wouldn’t hesitate to enter the rebuilding process.

As we know, Montreal has often been linked to Cole Caufield’s good friend in the past.

Could it be time for the Habs to make a move for the Ducks’ young forward?

Personally, I think so. Imagine a Zegras-Caufield duo, alongside a Kirby Dach or a Juraj Slafkovsky.Adding raw talent to the top-6, coupled with the imminent return of Patrik Laine, can only be beneficial.Plus, the Ducks have a lot of centers in Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson.

On the other hand, seeing how the Habs’ season has started so far, it wouldn’t be the best time for the Habs to make this addition.

Let’s see what happens with Zegras and whether he’ll be too irritated to continue playing center.

Overtime

– Nice move by Caufield.

– Michael Hage continues to make his mark. It took just 41 seconds to score the game’s first goal.

No. 19 scores at 19:19 on the clock pic.twitter.com/qy0mYJf97q – Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2024

– Homecoming.

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark meet up for a hug and photo. TD Garden approves. pic.twitter.com/uHg1XHwUfz – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 9, 2024

– Four-game suspension for that Ben Harpur brain cramp.

AHL’s Player Safety Committee just announced Wolf Pack defenseman Ben Harpur has been suspended for four games for this charging incident in Rochester last night… #NYR pic.twitter.com/P7uNt0EkAC – Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) November 9, 2024

