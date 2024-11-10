Trevor Zegras prefers to play center because he hates playing wing

Trevor Zegras prefers to play center because he hates playing wingAuteur: David Miller
One thing’s for sure: Zegras knows how to entertain a crowd.
This season, it’s not looking good for the American, who has just three points in 13 games.
That’s what Alyson Lozoff, a reporter covering the Anaheim Ducks, said just before last night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.
I truly believe the Ducks MUST trade Zegras before they can only receive “peanuts” in return.
On the other hand, Barry Trotz recently mentioned that if the team doesn’t get its act together quickly, he wouldn’t hesitate to enter the rebuilding process.
As we know, Montreal has often been linked to Cole Caufield’s good friend in the past.
Could it be time for the Habs to make a move for the Ducks’ young forward?
On the other hand, seeing how the Habs’ season has started so far, it wouldn’t be the best time for the Habs to make this addition.
Let’s see what happens with Zegras and whether he’ll be too irritated to continue playing center.
