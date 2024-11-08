Cayden Lindstrom hasn’t played yet this year

Before the last draft, Cayden Lindstrom was a popular name in Montreal.We knew the Canadiens organization liked him a lot, and we knew there was a chance Kent Hughes would select him with the 5th pick if he was still available.But in the end, Lindstrom was selected 4th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets.At the time of the draft, there seemed to be some concern about his back. He suffered a herniated disc last season, which limited him to just 32 games in the WHL.

I mention this because as of today… The big forward still hasn’t played a single game this season.

Aaron Portzline wrote in a recent article that his comeback is just around the corner, but the youngster’s situation is starting to look scary all the same :

The Athletic: Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering

1. Times have changed: #CBJ want injured veterans Boone Jenner, Erik Gudbranson involved

2. Four months until Stadium Series game

If Lindstrom had been drafted by the Canadiens, there'd be a lot of trouble in town.

If Lindstrom had been drafted by the Canadiens, there’d be a lot of trouble in town.

And with good reason.After all, when a club has the luxury of being able to select in the top-5 at the draft, there are high expectations for the players who are chosen in the top five.

And without saying that this is what happened to the Blue Jackets, the state of health of their best forward prospect is worrying, and it’s not ideal.

And yet, everyone knew that Lindstrom had back problems… But the Jackets decided to turn a blind eye because they believed in him.

Hopefully, Lindstrom will be able to return to action soon, because he has great potential.

Although he only played 32 games last season, he still scored 27 goals…

Overtime

– Auston Matthews will miss tomorrow’s game against the Habs.

Auston Matthews on the injured list, he won’t be in uniform against the Canadiens on Saturday.https://t.co/F8GZZaax0Y – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) November 8, 2024

– They need to wake up.