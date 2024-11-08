Cayden Lindstrom hasn’t played yet this year

Cayden Lindstrom hasn’t played yet this yearAuteur: Emma Wilson
I mention this because as of today… The big forward still hasn’t played a single game this season.
Aaron Portzline wrote in a recent article that his comeback is just around the corner, but the youngster’s situation is starting to look scary all the same :
The Athletic: Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering
1. Times have changed: #CBJ want injured veterans Boone Jenner, Erik Gudbranson involved
2. Four months until Stadium Series game
3. Snacks: Rough weekend, ‘Z’ nears 500, Don Waddell honored in Michigan, etc.https://t.co/0KSaBTbumX
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 3, 2024
If Lindstrom had been drafted by the Canadiens, there’d be a lot of trouble in town.
And without saying that this is what happened to the Blue Jackets, the state of health of their best forward prospect is worrying, and it’s not ideal.
And yet, everyone knew that Lindstrom had back problems… But the Jackets decided to turn a blind eye because they believed in him.
Although he only played 32 games last season, he still scored 27 goals…
Overtime
– Auston Matthews will miss tomorrow’s game against the Habs.
Auston Matthews on the injured list, he won’t be in uniform against the Canadiens on Saturday.https://t.co/F8GZZaax0Y
– Hockey 360 (@hockey360) November 8, 2024
– They need to wake up.
Yes, it’s a long road to the Stanley Cup. But the road starts in November, not March. It’s time for the Oilers to stop playing with one foot on the brake and start bringing their best effort.(@SportsnetSpec) https://t.co/uTycj7H1gN
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024