Jack Hughes voted to become President of the United States

Now that’s funny.

The US election was earlier this week and we know that Donald Trump won.

But among all those who voted to elect the new President of the United States, there was one who made his comedian… By voting for Jack Hughes, the New Jersey Devils player.

I’d like to say it’s a joke, but it’s not.

His teammate Paul Cotter also received a vote, as did Jalen Hurts, NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles.Oh yes, someone also voted for Bugs Bunny:

I have a feeling this joke came straight from the Devils’ bedroom.

I’m sure the guys thought it would be funny to see Cotter and Hughes each get one vote to become the new U.S. president… And I have to admit, it works.

It’s a good prank. If Marc-André Fleury played in New Jersey, the mystery would be easier to solve, hehe.

That said, I hope at least one journalist will broach the subject with Jack Hughes and Paul Cotter, because I’d be curious to see their reaction to all this.

