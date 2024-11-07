Another goal for Ovechkin

The Canadiens didn’t play last night.

But there were three other NHL games.

Let’s find out what happened:

A three-game Wednesday was capped off by a last-minute go-ahead goal as the @GoldenKnights grabbed first place in the Pacific Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MUrxzUZGMv pic.twitter.com/jpC5haG7nx – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 7, 2024

1: Another goal for Ovi

It’s only a matter of time.

But Alex Ovechkin – barring a major surprise – is on track to break Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career goals scored (894) in the National Hockey League.

The Capitals’ captain took advantage of the visit of the poor Predators to score his 8th goal of the season (in 12 games) and his 861st career goal:

Alex Ovechkin finds the back of the net in the screaming eagle uniforms! Career Goal No. 861! pic.twitter.com/sRxIKutQwG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 7, 2024

With 861 career goals, Ovi is just 33 goals away from tying Gretzky’s record.

It’s coming…

The Preds lost again last night. The Caps won 3-2 and continue their excellent start to the season.

Steven Stamkos scored in defeat, but Barry Trotz can’t have been happy with his team’s result.

We knowhe’s already thinking about rebuilding…

2: Golden Knights too good for Oilers

We’re transported to the middle of the third period, when the score was 2-1 in favor of the Oilers.

But that’s when Noah Hanifin stepped up.

NOAH HANIFIN TIES IT UP! pic.twitter.com/YyXtNajDZN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 7, 2024

The big defender tied it with a beautiful goal:

I say Noah Hanifin got up… Because he’s also the one who played the hero at the end of the game.

Barbashev to Hanifin, Vegas wins it with 48 seconds left pic.twitter.com/84IFZFy2ja – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2024

The score was still tied (2-2) and Hanifin sent everyone home by scoring with 48 seconds left on the clock.A devastating goal for the Oilers:Mark Stone completed the scoring in an empty net to give the Golden Knights a 4-2 win.

Jack Eichel’s performance was also noteworthy in the Knights’ victory, with three points (including a goal).

3: Easy win for the Wings in Chicago

This was Patrick Kane’s second game in Chicago since his departure.

And I guess he put money on the board because the Red Wings won easily (4-1) over the Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard was cleared from the scoresheet for a rare occasion, and the game was highlighted by Dylan Larkin’s fine goal:

Dylan Larkin shows off his speed to give the Red Wings the lead! pic.twitter.com/IfBeRJBhIx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 7, 2024

When he uses his speed… He’s really hard to stop.

For the Wings, this is their second consecutive win. The team has a 6-5-1 record since the start of the season, which isn’t awful… But it’s not great either.

Oh, and for those wondering: no, Patrick Kane didn’t play a part in his team’s victory.

Extension

He was cleared, just like Bedard.

– He’s well accompanied.

Lucas Raymond found the score sheet in his 250th game as the @DetroitRedWings improved to 4-0-1 in their last five meetings against the Blackhawks.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MUrxzUZGMv pic.twitter.com/f4EVLUg0NZ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 7, 2024

– Sometimes it takes a little luck to score!

Hyman gives the Oilers the lead off a friendly bounce! pic.twitter.com/ndanmiC3Dm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 7, 2024

– Last night’s top scorers :

– It’s going to be a lot busier in the NHL tonight :