Dylan Holloway collapses on the bench after receiving a puck in the neck

Dylan Holloway collapses on the bench after receiving a puck in the neckAuteur: Andrew Taylor
A busy 11-game Tuesday saw shutouts, comeback wins, overtime winners and plenty of noteworthy performances.#NHLStats: https://t.co/YiXa01oX3C pic.twitter.com/KVKNChC7Sx
In 13 games with the Blues this season, Dylan Holloway isn’t hurting. He’s collected four goals for six points.
But yesterday, it wasn’t his prowess that caught the eye. During one sequence, he received a puck in the face.
Scary scene in St. Louis as Dylan Holloway is stretchered off after taking a puck to the neck.
Hoping for the best for Dylan Holloway pic.twitter.com/TOZVQ2iwgF
Second player in NHL history with multiple season-opening point streaks of at least 13 games!
The only other player? Wayne Gretzky. pic.twitter.com/hPQ5Xh8gEd
GOOD STICK, LEHKY! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/UQZdETqW7R
We’ve been eagerly awaiting this news: Macklin Celebrini returned to action last night.
Shoutout to Vitek Vanecek for setting a new career-high with 49 stops tonight! pic.twitter.com/DwI8fsLeUm
Wennberg wins it!
The Sharks forward goes end to end for the @SUBWAYCanada OT Winner pic.twitter.com/XoJC3BGp6I
The California team’s other goal was scored by Jack Thompson.
Jack Thompson finishes a beauty passing play for his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/OIvVTon61e
I’m repeating myself, but the Jets seem invincible.
#NHLJets are the 6th team in NHL history to win 12 of their first 13 games of a season pic.twitter.com/BYsBxHrH8T
He’s one shutout away from 40 for his career.
NINO NIEDERREITER THAT WAS NICE! #NHL pic.twitter.com/U3LHnteHjO
The Islanders aren’t off to the hoped-for start to the season, and Patrick Roy must certainly be feeling the pressure.
Yesterday, the Québécois went ballistic after seeing that his challenge didn’t work.
Patrick Roy was NOT happy when Sid’s goal stood after the challenge pic.twitter.com/Ycno5lGUtw
However, his troupe didn’t give up and despite trailing 1-3 in the game, they won in a shootout 4-3.
The Isles have tied it after being down 3-1 pic.twitter.com/nYT7N4oThf
EWWW Bo Horvat pic.twitter.com/AcgxPFcTom
Overtime
– Oops.
Jalen Chatfield sprays the bench with snow every warmup, but this time was a bit of a fail
(via @AllCanesNetwrk) pic.twitter.com/UXZQXEg8ht
– It stirred.
Feisty start to the Bruins/Leafs game
Chris Tanev checks David Pastrnak, which Brad Marchand takes exception to pic.twitter.com/oSSqTDCXnj
– The Hurricanes and Martin Necas are on fire.
That’s SEVEN straight wins for the @Canes! pic.twitter.com/etUZCJPm1k
– Top scorers from the previous day.
– Three games on the bill tonight.