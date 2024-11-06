Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Dylan Holloway collapses on the bench after receiving a puck in the neck

 Andrew Taylor
Last night, there were 11 games on the bill.

Of course, there was the Canadiens-Flames match. Calgay won in overtime.

Here are the other results and highlights:

1. Bloodcurdling scene: Dylan Holloway rushed to hospital after receiving puck on neck

In 13 games with the Blues this season, Dylan Holloway isn’t hurting. He’s collected four goals for six points.

But yesterday, it wasn’t his prowess that caught the eye. During one sequence, he received a puck in the face.

He continued to play, but when he returned to the bench, he collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to hospital.

A little later, the Blues announced that he was alert and conscious. Good news, then.

A pretty scary scene in St. Louis.

The club defeated the Lightning 3-2.

2. Another 13-game point streak for Nathan MacKinnon at the start of the season

As at the start of every season, Nathan MacKinnon is off to a strong start.

Yesterday, with five assists, he extended his season-to-date point streak to 13 games.

Only he and Wayne Gretzky have multiple seasons of at least 13 games with at least one point to start the year. What a player!

He already has 25 points this season. And in franchise history, he joined Michel Goulet and Peter Forsberg for the most games with four or more points (25).

As for the game, Colorado defeated the Kraken 6-3.

On his return to action, Artturi Lehkonen scored.

3. Macklin Celebrini returns: Sharks win

We’ve been eagerly awaiting this news: Macklin Celebrini returned to action last night.

And his return helped the Sharks win another game. San Jose has won four of its last five games.

Celebrini may not have picked up a point in a 2-1 overtime win, but Vitek Vanecek stopped 49 shots.

It was Alex Wennberg who gave the Sharks victory over his former team.

The California team’s other goal was scored by Jack Thompson.

His first in the big league.

4. Another Jets win

I’m repeating myself, but the Jets seem invincible.

Yesterday, they won 3-0 against Utah. They have now won 12 of their first 13 games of the season.

They are the sixth team in history to achieve this feat.

Connor Hellebuyck was excellent in the win, stopping all 21 shots he faced.

He’s one shutout away from 40 for his career.

As for the scorers, it was Nino Niederreiter who led the charge with two goals. This was his 900th game on the Bettman circuit.

Adam Lowry also had two points (two assists).

5. Bo Forsberg Horvat

The Islanders aren’t off to the hoped-for start to the season, and Patrick Roy must certainly be feeling the pressure.

Yesterday, the Québécois went ballistic after seeing that his challenge didn’t work.

However, his troupe didn’t give up and despite trailing 1-3 in the game, they won in a shootout 4-3.

Thanks to Bo Forsberg Horvat for this sensational goal :


Overtime

– Oops.

– It stirred.

– The Hurricanes and Martin Necas are on fire.

– Top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Three games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google )

This content was created with the help of AI.

