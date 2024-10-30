Michkov and Demidov will be Russia’s new stars, says Sergei Zubov

Russia may not have been represented at major international tournaments for a few years now, but it was well represented at the last two NHL drafts.

Russia has many legendary players in its ranks, including Pavel Datsyuk, Alex Ovechkin and Sergei Zubov. The latter recently spoke to Sergey Demidov of RG.org about Russia’s two new gems: Ivan Demidov and Matvei Michkov.

For Zubov, the arrival of these two players at the next level signifies a kind of passing of the Russian torch. He compares these two players to Datsyuk and himself, making them the new faces of Russian hockey.

That’s quite a compliment for two players with so little NHL experience.

For Michkov, the comparison isn’t bad at all, who already has nine points after as many NHL games in his rookie season.

As for Demidov, Zubov is aware that there’s still work to be done since he hasn’t yet reached the NHL. However, he sees great similarities between his talent and that of Mishkov.

According to Zubov, the most important thing in Demidov’s case is to be able to remain consistent in every game. This is something he has the opportunity to learn by playing with experienced KHL players like Evgeny Kuznetsov.

A Stanley Cup champion like Kuznetsov not only has the talent to help Demidov’s progression, but also allows him to learn how to establish himself as a top player.

Michkov and Demidov still have a long way to go before they reach the level of Zubov and Datsyuk, but they’re on the right track.