Sean Monahan has been dominant since the start of the season

What a start to the season for Sean Monahan. pic.twitter.com/I6hnumfIkt
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2024
That’s pretty impressive, so reminiscent of his 82-point season with the Flames in 2018-19.
After eight games in 2018-19, however, he had eight points. That’s one less than his current total!
It’s also a better start to the season than last year, when Monahan had seven points after his first eight games. He completed the campaign with a total of 59 points.
Sean Monahan with his second goal of the game gives Columbus a 6-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/EIlLz4pKJu
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2024
Monahan is currently the Blue Jackets’ second-highest scorer behind Kirill Marchenko, who already has 11. It’s good to see Columbus enjoying some success after such a hectic and sad end to the summer.
Overtime
– Let’s think about Mike Matheson’s future.
With 8 points in 9 games, Mike Matheson is off to an excellent start.
Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre thinks the Canadiens should consider trading him next summer to maximize his value! pic.twitter.com/i6wrafQJzM
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 29, 2024
– He still has a lot to learn, but he’s on the right path.
My column on Canadiens rookie forward Oliver Kapanen adjusting to life in the NHL and needing to build some more confidence with the puck. His hockey IQ is obvious. #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/xnT8UbC9eb
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 29, 2024
– You have to share the minutes with so many good players.
From D.C. Mika: “I don’t think anyone wants to play less, honestly. ” https://t.co/OsYQSb5sij
– Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) October 29, 2024
– Beautiful photo!
Win together and you’re family for life pic.twitter.com/xPVVOqyyH8
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 29, 2024