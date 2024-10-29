Skip to content
Sean Monahan has been dominant since the start of the season

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Sean Monahan joined the Blue Jackets with the intention of playing with his former teammate and friend, Johnny Gaudreau.

Despite this adversity, Monahan is off to an incredible start to the season.

After just eight games, he already has a total of nine points on his record.

That’s pretty impressive, so reminiscent of his 82-point season with the Flames in 2018-19.

After eight games in 2018-19, however, he had eight points. That’s one less than his current total!

It’s also a better start to the season than last year, when Monahan had seven points after his first eight games. He completed the campaign with a total of 59 points.

Prior to Monday night, Monahan was scoring exactly one point per game. However, he took advantage of the fact that the Oilers had to play without McDavid to score two goals in the same game.

Monahan is currently the Blue Jackets’ second-highest scorer behind Kirill Marchenko, who already has 11. It’s good to see Columbus enjoying some success after such a hectic and sad end to the summer.

With four wins, three losses and another in overtime, Columbus is off to a start beyond expectations, especially for a team that received an exemption from qualifying for the salary floor.

So far, the Blue Jackets have no regrets about offering Monahan a five-season contract at $5.5 million per season.

What a way to pay tribute to Johnny Gaudreau. We hope for Monahan and the Blue Jackets that this sequence continues for a long time to come.


This content was created with the help of AI.

