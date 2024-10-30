4 nations: Darnell Nurse is “in the conversation”Auteur: Jessica Williams
During the last playoffs, Darnell Nurse was widely criticized. The defenseman, who wasn’t playing up to his contract ($9.25 per year), was the scapegoat whenever the Oilers were in trouble.
It’s not the first time he’s been the target of criticism, though. He’s not a bad defender, but with a contract like this comes high expectations.
As a result, he’s not necessarily being considered for Team Canada… but don’t jump to conclusions, as reported by Anthony DiMarco for OilersNation.
The reason for this is simple: Canada needs players who can fill thankless roles on the team. It will, after all, take players to play short-handed, and a guy like Nurse can take on such a contract.
To a certain extent, it’s for the same reasons that Tom Wilson is also in the discussion.