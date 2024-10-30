4 nations: Darnell Nurse is “in the conversation”

During the last playoffs, Darnell Nurse was widely criticized. The defenseman, who wasn’t playing up to his contract ($9.25 per year), was the scapegoat whenever the Oilers were in trouble.

And considering that he was the scapegoat when the club got to Game 7 of the final, imagine what it would have been like if the Oilers had been eliminated early.

It’s not the first time he’s been the target of criticism, though. He’s not a bad defender, but with a contract like this comes high expectations.

As a result, he’s not necessarily being considered for Team Canada… but don’t jump to conclusions, as reported by Anthony DiMarco for OilersNation.

Darnell Nurse is being considered for Team Canada’s roster at Four Nations Faceoff https://t.co/w5Yyu5VWjP – Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ’07 (@OilersNation) October 29, 2024

The reason for this is simple: Canada needs players who can fill thankless roles on the team. It will, after all, take players to play short-handed, and a guy like Nurse can take on such a contract.

To a certain extent, it’s for the same reasons that Tom Wilson is also in the discussion.

The question now is whether Nurse is the right man for the job. Ultimately, guys like Jakob Chychrun and Mackenzie Weegar could fill such a position, and the club could also opt for another, more offensive defenseman (Morgan Rielly, Thomas Chabot or Josh Morrissey, for example).This content was created with the help of AI.