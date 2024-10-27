Dubois trade: When Vilardi plays, the Jets have a 42-11-2 record

By trading Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles, the Jets managed to get their hands on some interesting pieces.Among them? Gabriel Vilardi, who has been helping his new club win since arriving in Winnipeg.

In fact, when Vilardi is in uniform, the Jets are one of the best teams in the National League…

They’ve won their first eight games of the season, which is impressive.

But what’s even more impressive is when you look at the club’s record when Vilardi is able to play.

The big center has played 55 games since arriving in Winnipeg (23 goals and 40 points), and the Jets are 42-11-2 in those 55 games.

I guess he’s helping the team on another level:

Amazing streak from the @NHLJets who just won a 16th game in a row over two seasons.

As a fallout of PL Dubois trade, it’s worth noting that the Jets are now 42-11-2 (,782) when Gabriel Vilardi is in uniform. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) October 27, 2024

Does this mean Pierre-Luc Dubois was the problem in Winnipeg?Not necessarily, no.More importantly, it means that the Jets made a good move by trading a problem player for players who help the club night after night.

And it also means that, taking a step back, we realize that the Jets won this trade… Because Dubois was traded to the Capitals after only one season in Los Angeles.

Imagine if the Canadi… No. Not today.

It’s also worth noting that, with their eight wins in as many games this season, the Jets have now posted 16 consecutive victories going back to last season.

That’s impressive, because they’ve found a way to make it work consistently.

Sure, it helps when you have one of the best goaltenders in the National League in front of the net, but if the Jets are this good, it’s because there’s a structure in place, and it’s because the club’s best players are the best players on the ice.

