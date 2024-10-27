Trevor Zegras continues to regress

Trevor Zegras continues to regressAuteur: Emma Wilson
He needs to do better. He needs to be one of the club’s offensive leaders, otherwise he’s of little use to the team.
His two points in seven games put him on pace for a 23-point season…
Trevor Zegras point pace by season:
44pts – rookie season
67pts – year 2
67pts – year 3
40pts – year 4
23pts – year 5
What kind of progression curve is this? pic.twitter.com/fsmCZDysy3
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 27, 2024
This tweet shows Zegras’ points pace over an 82-game season since his arrival in the NHL, and it’ s not pretty…
And it’s not just a slight regression, with the pace quietly bouncing back not fast.
There’s simply a big drop-off in production, and the Ducks have to ask themselves some questions, and I say to myself that the club MUST trade Zegras.
On the other hand, if there’s a silver lining for Anaheim in all this, it’s that they’re flush with promising young centers.
By trading Zegras, although the value isn’t very high at the moment, it would allow the Ducks to pick up a more essential need.
A winger who is known for scoring goals would be beneficial, as there isn’t really a pure maverick, although Gauthier and McTavish can fill the net just fine.
A guy like Jake Debrusk, who hasn’t had a good start to the season in Vancouver, would be a logical target.
It should be pointed out that other teams won’t want to give the moon for Zegras right now, and a trade for players who aren’t producing up to expectations seems logical.
In short, the Ducks have a great situation ahead of them and they can’t let it go any longer.