Pierre-Luc Dubois is the Capitals’ best player so far, according to his head coach

Pierre-Luc Dubois is the Capitals’ best player so far, according to his head coachAuteur: Jennifer Davis
However, this new move to Washington seems to be extremely beneficial for the 26-year-old Québécois.
A few days ago, his head coach Spencer Carbery told reporters that he believes Dubois is the Capitals’ best player so far this season. That’s what Pierre LeBrun explained on the latest episode of his Radar podcast.
Worst of all, Dubois had just two points on his record when LeBrun reported Carbery’s comments.
Wednesday night, Dubois exploded with a three-point game. A goal and two assists, which certainly didn’t hurt his image!
I’m well aware that points don’t always reflect a player’s work, but it’s surprising to see Carbery put Dubois over the top, considering Dylan Strome’s nine points.
Averaging 17:42 minutes of playing time per game, Dubois is the Capitals’ third most-used forward behind Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson. This shows just how much confidence his coach has in him.
It also allows him to stand out and collect points, as he’s doing at the moment.
In Los Angeles, he didn’t have the opportunity to stand out because he was stuck in a system with Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault at center.
“It was fun to get a win with that.”
Pierre-Luc Dubois on scoring his first goal as a Capital and his three-point night: pic.twitter.com/lemvmh6ZJ1
– Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 24, 2024
It’s good to see a little guy from our region get his bearings and be able to score.
