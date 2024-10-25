Pierre-Luc Dubois is the Capitals’ best player so far, according to his head coach

After his first (and last) season with the Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded to the Washington Capitals. Many said he was finished and would never live up to the expectations set for him when he was drafted.

However, this new move to Washington seems to be extremely beneficial for the 26-year-old Québécois.

A few days ago, his head coach Spencer Carbery told reporters that he believes Dubois is the Capitals’ best player so far this season. That’s what Pierre LeBrun explained on the latest episode of his Radar podcast.

Worst of all, Dubois had just two points on his record when LeBrun reported Carbery’s comments.

Wednesday night, Dubois exploded with a three-point game. A goal and two assists, which certainly didn’t hurt his image!

I’m well aware that points don’t always reflect a player’s work, but it’s surprising to see Carbery put Dubois over the top, considering Dylan Strome’s nine points.

Averaging 17:42 minutes of playing time per game, Dubois is the Capitals’ third most-used forward behind Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson. This shows just how much confidence his coach has in him.

It also allows him to stand out and collect points, as he’s doing at the moment.

In Los Angeles, he didn’t have the opportunity to stand out because he was stuck in a system with Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault at center.

“It was fun to get a win with that.” Pierre-Luc Dubois on scoring his first goal as a Capital and his three-point night: pic.twitter.com/lemvmh6ZJ1 – Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 24, 2024

The best thing about all this is the pleasure Dubois seems to be feeling in Washington. After his first goal in a Capitals uniform, he seemed very happy to talk to reporters.

It’s good to see a little guy from our region get his bearings and be able to score.

Overtime

– Jake Evans would be the one to keep.

Find out why https://t.co/HhoCOJxAlh – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 24, 2024

– Hard to pick a captain with so many choices.

INSIDER TRADING… – 4 Nations captain could be named in December

– Jacob Trouba’s hit

– Habs doing due diligence on trade market

– Fabbro among Preds’ trade possibilities

– Utah D injuries and trade market

– Flyers prospect Kolosov MORE: https://t.co/OQVZYLry5A pic.twitter.com/a4V0fZmOPI – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 24, 2024

– Michel Therrien would have shown no mercy for the Canadiens’ players.