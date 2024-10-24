7 points in as many games for Michkov

Things haven’t been going well for the Canadiens lately.

The club hasn’t won in its last four games and, above all, looks lost on the ice.

And meanwhile, in Philly… Matvei Michkov is killing it in his National League debut.

Maybe things would be different with Michkov in the Canadiens line-up, but maybe not.

That’s too bad, but we’ll never know.

What is certain, however, is that he’s really living up to expectations right now with the Flyers.

With last night’s goal and an assist, he now has seven points (three goals) in as many games.

And let’s face it. His goal yesterday was magnificent…

Not only is he living up to expectations, he’s installed himself as his club’s leading scorer.

Bobby Brink, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny are right behind him, with four points since the start of the campaign…

Everyone was talking about him as a very talented offensive player before the draft, and he’s showing it right now. I wonder what’s being said in the Canadiens’ offices…

Apparently, he’s the player who didn’t want to come to Montreal, but we’ll never officially know that either.

