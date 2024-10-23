Evgeny Kuznetsov: “I will always protect Ivan Demidov”.

This season, Ivan Demidov is caught in a situation that is not necessarily ideal. His playing time, which is not always very high, is causing people to react, even though he performs very well when he does play.He amassed four assists today.

Recently, however, he’s been playing a little more since Evgeny Kuznetsov’s return to the game. The two guys are frequently on the same line, and their chemistry is evident on the ice.

Ivan Demidov sets up former Penguins Sergei Plotnikov's goal following a nifty passing play with former Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov.

We know that when he arrived with SKA, Kuznetsov had noted that he wasn’t arriving with the goal of mentoring Demidov. He was ready to help him, but said he didn’t like being a mentor.

That said, the tone has been changing for a while now. In a recent interview, Kuznetsov talked a bit about his chemistry with the kid… and showed his support for the youngster:

I’m always going to be in Ivan Demidov’s corner and I’m always going to protect him. – Evgeny Kuznetsov

"I'm always on his side & will protect him." Somehow Evgeny Kuznetsov has become the most important player in Ivan Demidov's development with SKA in the KHL.

In the same interview, he doesn’t hesitate to tease his young teammate (mentioning, among other things, that he’s not out to praise him publicly), but it quickly becomes clear that he’s doing it because he likes Demidov. The two guys play great hockey together, and you can tell they like each other off the ice.

Is Kuznetsov aware that playing with Demidov helps him, given the latter’s ability to create things offensively? Possibly.

Another question is how close the two guys are at the moment. Both play on the same line, but with Kuznetsov’s NHL experience, one wonders if he’s helping the kid prepare for his eventual move to America.

He’s already been there, after all.

In a world where Demidov’s coach in Russia doesn’t give him much ice time, the Habs prospect’s biggest ally in Russia right now seems to be Kuznetsov.

I didn’t have that on my bingo card before the season started, let’s say.

