“Lane Hutson is the Quinn Hughes of the Canadiens”.

The Montreal Canadiens won’t be making the playoffs this year, contrary to what Jean Trudel thinks, and as much as I loved it as much as he did to see the Canadiens fighting for a spot in the spring tournament, I just can’t believe it.

Especially since the Habs’ performance against the Los Angeles Kings, followed by the hecatomb of injuries that has already returned.

The Habs have very little depth, and even when the team is healthy, it’s extremely difficult defensively, and not much better when it comes to generating scoring chances.

The vast majority of scoring chances, if not all, come from the stick of none other than Lane Hutson.

And that’s where I don’t understand how some fans can criticize Hutson.

How can anyone seriously criticize the defensive shortcomings of a 20-year-old rookie with seven games of NHL experience, when he’s simply the offensive engine of the entire team?

For one thing, the Habs’ No. 48 is much better defensively than we all expected, even if it’s not perfect, and for another, the entire club’s offensive prospects are already resting on his shoulders.

Hutson was the only player who created anything interesting on the ice against the Kings, and did so by spending more than 30 minutes on it.

In short, I don’t understand why some people still think that such a defenseman can’t dominate in the NHL, when he already does, and especially considering that others already have.

The Habs really do have their Quinn Hughes on hand with Lane Hutson.

That’s what Normand Flynn said yesterday on RDS’s 5 à 7, when many were talking about Lane Hutson’s historic puck possession time.

Getting back to Quinn Hughes, well, when he first arrived in the NHL, everyone criticized him despite his incredible offensive flashes, and it was often said that such a little defenseman would never make it as an NHL star because of his defensive game.

Well, here we are a few years later, and Quinn Hughes is currently one of the NHL’s best defensemen and has a Norris Trophy to his credit.

In short, Hughes has managed to rise above the criticism and worries associated with his career.

And that’s where I don’t understand why so many people outside the habs community are making the same mistake they did with Hughes.

People criticize Hutson and try to blow the balloon of Habs fans on social networks by saying that his feints at the blue line are more of a nuisance than anything else and get his team into hot water very often.

What’s that?

The Canadiens haven’t had such a talented and impressive defenseman since the dawn of time, but we should calm down and not think too highly of Hutson?

Every time Hutson touches the puck, something happens and something offensive is generated.

There’s a reason why the Bell Centre crowd erupts in cheers and noise when Hutson takes possession of the puck.

Overtime

For a seven-game NHL rookie to get this treatment, it must be VERY special.In short, I totally agree with Normand Flynn that the Habs really do have their Quinn Hughes, both in terms of his electrifying offensive game, but also in terms of the unnecessary criticism levelled at him when he arrived in the NHL at the age of 20.

– It’s the last day of regular-season matches in MLS. With a win or just a point, Montreal CF will qualify for the playoffs. A defeat would put the team’s fate in the hands of the other teams.

JOUR DÉCISIF | DECISION DAY @newyorkcityfc

18H

Saputo Stadium For a spot in the playoffs. For a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. ALLEZ MONTRÉAL#CFMTL @BMOfr pic.twitter.com/YTGb9jqeSb – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) October 19, 2024

– NYC FC is also motivated to win tonight.

Comments collected from #NYCFC head coach in connection with the match against CF Montreal. Nick Cushing, said the goal was still the same as last year’s Decision Day, but that it was more of a battle for position rather than a… – Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) October 19, 2024

– This is indeed very good and very impressive.

Jacob Fowler has started the season with shutouts in 67 percent of his games. Is that good? – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 19, 2024

– What a great achievement! Bravo!

First ATP final for Montrealer Gabriel Diallo! https://t.co/dQ9UkunGDk – Antoine Deshaies (@antoinedeshaies) October 19, 2024

– Big game from the Yankees.