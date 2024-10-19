“Lane Hutson is the Quinn Hughes of the Canadiens”.Auteur: Matthew Garcia
The Montreal Canadiens won’t be making the playoffs this year, contrary to what Jean Trudel thinks, and as much as I loved it as much as he did to see the Canadiens fighting for a spot in the spring tournament, I just can’t believe it.
Especially since the Habs’ performance against the Los Angeles Kings, followed by the hecatomb of injuries that has already returned.
The Habs have very little depth, and even when the team is healthy, it’s extremely difficult defensively, and not much better when it comes to generating scoring chances.
And that’s where I don’t understand how some fans can criticize Hutson.
How can anyone seriously criticize the defensive shortcomings of a 20-year-old rookie with seven games of NHL experience, when he’s simply the offensive engine of the entire team?
For one thing, the Habs’ No. 48 is much better defensively than we all expected, even if it’s not perfect, and for another, the entire club’s offensive prospects are already resting on his shoulders.
In short, I don’t understand why some people still think that such a defenseman can’t dominate in the NHL, when he already does, and especially considering that others already have.
That’s what Normand Flynn said yesterday on RDS’s 5 à 7, when many were talking about Lane Hutson’s historic puck possession time.
Well, here we are a few years later, and Quinn Hughes is currently one of the NHL’s best defensemen and has a Norris Trophy to his credit.
And that’s where I don’t understand why so many people outside the habs community are making the same mistake they did with Hughes.
What’s that?
The Canadiens haven’t had such a talented and impressive defenseman since the dawn of time, but we should calm down and not think too highly of Hutson?
There’s a reason why the Bell Centre crowd erupts in cheers and noise when Hutson takes possession of the puck.
