Top-3: Nathan MacKinnon finally gives the Avalanche their first win

Here’s a rundown of the evening’s games.
Unfortunately for Dostal, he wasn’t able to steal the game, but rather only a point, because Nathan MacKinnon came to play hero for the Avalanche.
AN ELECTRIC OT IN COLORADO
In short, the Avalanche now boast a 1-4-0 record, so let’s hope this puts the team back on the right track.
Casey Mittelstadt’s fourth goal
Nikolai Kovalenko’s first NHL point
He scored three points, including two goals, last night in the Winnipeg Jets’ 8-3 thrashing of the San Jose Sharks.
In short, everything’s going well in Winnipeg, with everyone performing well and the team unbeaten, with four wins in as many games so far this season.
Note that in defeat, Tyler Toffoli scored his 4ᵉ goal of the season in just five games.
Tyler Toffoli IS that man.
: Jake Walman
KK then picked up a second assist (his third this season) on Jack Roslovic’s goal.
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s results.
– Here are the top scorers of the night.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.