Top-3: Nathan MacKinnon finally gives the Avalanche their first win

At first glance, it looked like a quiet evening in the National Hockey League last night.Only three games were on the schedule, but there was plenty of action, and plenty of goals.

Here’s a rundown of the evening’s games.

Dostal robs Rantanen blind on the wraparound try#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/MHiAV13ELE – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 19, 2024

Colorado is off to an atrocious start to the season.After four games, the Stanley Cup contender was winless, not even earning a point in an overtime loss.Things are going very badly for the Avalanche, and this is largely due to the poor performances of their goaltenders, notably Alexandar Georgiev.Last night, Georgiev was on duty against the Anaheim Ducks, attempting to allow less than four goals for the first time this season.The Avalanche goaltender got off to a poor start, allowing two goals in the first period, but in the end, he allowed just three in 60 minutes, sending his team into overtime.With 45 shots to their credit, the Avalanche tried to beat Lukas Dostal by all means, but the latter would have none of it, as demonstrated by this fabulous save.

Unfortunately for Dostal, he wasn’t able to steal the game, but rather only a point, because Nathan MacKinnon came to play hero for the Avalanche.

AN ELECTRIC OT IN COLORADO Nathan MacKinnon ends it in @Energizer overtime for the @Avalanche‘s first W of the season! pic.twitter.com/IwEi7zQZ81 – NHL (@NHL) October 19, 2024

In short, the Avalanche now boast a 1-4-0 record, so let’s hope this puts the team back on the right track.

Casey Mittelstadt’s fourth goal

Nikolai Kovalenko’s first NHL point The @Avalanche cut the lead in half! pic.twitter.com/YXATnjixYe – NHL (@NHL) October 19, 2024

Note that in the win, forward Nikolai Kovalenko scored his first career NHL point.Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been linked to a number of teams all summer, including the Canadiens, in various trade rumors.In the end, the Danish winger stayed in Winnipeg, and is off to an excellent start.

He scored three points, including two goals, last night in the Winnipeg Jets’ 8-3 thrashing of the San Jose Sharks.

Nikolaj Ehlers on the power play, 2-0 #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/p2xiHmihqD – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 19, 2024

Nikolaj Ehlers has two goals and an assist and the first period isn’t even over yet pic.twitter.com/tcTHgEeurq – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 19, 2024

His three points came in the first period.

In short, everything’s going well in Winnipeg, with everyone performing well and the team unbeaten, with four wins in as many games so far this season.

Note that in defeat, Tyler Toffoli scored his 4ᵉ goal of the season in just five games.

Tyler Toffoli IS that man. : Jake Walman

: Mikael Granlund pic.twitter.com/eNCmzcsH9Z – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 19, 2024

Stay hot, Jackson Blake pic.twitter.com/9bOV1XSJaS – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 18, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes were playing only their 3rd game of the season last night, as one of their games against the Tampa Bay Lightning was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.For the occasion, they were in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins, and won easily by a score of 4-1.The Penguins opened the scoring, but rookie Jackson Blake quickly tied it with his second career goal.Habs alumnus Jesperi Kotkaniemi was an accomplice to the goal.

KK then picked up a second assist (his third this season) on Jack Roslovic’s goal.

Jack Roslovic’s SNIPE puts Carolina up by 3#RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/imzjuiVoL8 – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 19, 2024

Overtime

In short, the Hurricanes are doing well, and KK has three assists/points in three games to start the season.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

Friday’s three-game slate concluded with Nathan MacKinnon notching the overtime winner for the @Avalanche after Troy Terry tied the contest with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bRdI0eUk3J pic.twitter.com/X5dZz4ycq7 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 19, 2024

– Here are the top scorers of the night.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.