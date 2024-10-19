Lane Hutson gets the Cale Makar treatment tonight

Lane Hutson gets the Cale Makar treatment tonightAuteur: Matthew Garcia
One thing’s for sure, Lane Hutson is very exciting to watch go.
He may compromise himself a little too often by taking the puck deep into territory, but that’s okay. The sparks he’s created since joining the Montreal Canadiens are nothing to sneeze at.
With four assists in five games this season, plus two assists in as many games at the end of the 2023-24 season, it proves that he’s going to be one of the very best offensive defensemen around.
We can dream, but it would still be very surprising for Hutson to reach the level of Cale Makar, even if the little defenseman’s offensive skills have already made many drool.
“We’re going to give him the same attention we gave Cale Makar a few days ago in Colorado” -Anthony Duclair, talking about Lane Hutson, whom the Islanders will face tonight.
And Patrick Roy also said much the same thing.
It’s hard to stop Makar completely, if not impossible.
But to see that the Canadiens’ opponents are already preparing to take on the rookie on defense says a lot about his talent.
He’s had the disc for 5 minutes and 45 seconds so far in the opposing zone, while Makar is second with 5:34.
#GoHabsGo Lane Hutson leads all #NHL defensemen in offensive zone possession time this season:
Hutson – 5:45
Makar – 5:34
Q. Hughes – 4:58
Bouchard – 4:41
Josi – 4:28 pic.twitter.com/PBsd66rged
Obviously, nobody’s perfect in life and Hutson has things to work on, but that’s part of developing a rookie.
He’ll have to learn not to venture too far into the opponent’s zone, because a forward then has to take his place at the blue line, and that’s rarely beneficial.
Defensive play can be learned, especially with hockey intelligence like Hutson’s.
