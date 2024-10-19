Lane Hutson gets the Cale Makar treatment tonight

One thing’s for sure, Lane Hutson is very exciting to watch go.

He may compromise himself a little too often by taking the puck deep into territory, but that’s okay. The sparks he’s created since joining the Montreal Canadiens are nothing to sneeze at.

With four assists in five games this season, plus two assists in as many games at the end of the 2023-24 season, it proves that he’s going to be one of the very best offensive defensemen around.

It remains to be seen how dominant he will be in the NHL.

We can dream, but it would still be very surprising for Hutson to reach the level of Cale Makar, even if the little defenseman’s offensive skills have already made many drool.

“We’re going to give him the same attention we gave Cale Makar a few days ago in Colorado” -Anthony Duclair, talking about Lane Hutson, whom the Islanders will face tonight. And Patrick Roy also said much the same thing. – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) October 19, 2024

As for the New York Islanders, they want to give Makar the same treatment they gave him on October 14.In any case, Anthony Duclair and Patrick Roy are ready to give Hutson no chance when the Isles host the Habs tonight.On October 14, the Islanders defeated the Avalanche 6-2. Makar did pick up an assist, but finished the game with a -3 record.

It’s hard to stop Makar completely, if not impossible.

Hutson not at his best

But to see that the Canadiens’ opponents are already preparing to take on the rookie on defense says a lot about his talent.

Hutson is truly dangerous when he has the puck, and NHL teams are already beginning to understand this.In fact, #48 leads the NHL among defensemen for most time of possession with the puck in the offensive zone.

He’s had the disc for 5 minutes and 45 seconds so far in the opposing zone, while Makar is second with 5:34.

#GoHabsGo Lane Hutson leads all #NHL defensemen in offensive zone possession time this season: Hutson – 5:45

Makar – 5:34

Q. Hughes – 4:58

Bouchard – 4:41

Josi – 4:28 pic.twitter.com/PBsd66rged – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 19, 2024

Obviously, nobody’s perfect in life and Hutson has things to work on, but that’s part of developing a rookie.

He’ll have to learn not to venture too far into the opponent’s zone, because a forward then has to take his place at the blue line, and that’s rarely beneficial.

Defensive play can be learned, especially with hockey intelligence like Hutson’s.

Overtime

But what he accomplishes on the ice when he has the puck is mind-boggling, and more than makes up for his weaknesses.

