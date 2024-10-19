Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Cayden Primeau in net for the Habs against the New York Islanders

 Auteur: Andrew Taylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Cayden Primeau in net for the Habs against the New York Islanders
Credit: Getty Images

On this Saturday morning, the Canadiens de Montréal didn’t have a morning training session.

However, at noon today there was media availability, and we now know more about tonight’s line-up against the New York Islanders.

Martin St-Louis confirmed that it will be goaltender Cayden Primeau in goal for the Glorieux.

A nice vote of confidence in Primeau from MSL.

But he’ll have to seize his chance and prove he can do a great job.

The Islanders have lost three of their last four games (the victory being against the Colorado Avalanche).

Patrick Roy’s team will undoubtedly want to bounce back and enjoy the homecoming and the fans.

Roy confirmed that Semyon Varlamov will be in net for the Islanders.

Several other questions surrounded tonight’s lineup, knowing that Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson are injured.

Logan Mailloux has been recalled, but Jayden Struble is ready to return and waiting his turn.

Struble had a very good camp and definitely deserves to play tonight, as does Mailloux, who had an excellent opening game with four points.

More details to come.


In Overtime

– Rocket players give David Reinbacher a warm welcome.

– Not surprising in Arseneau’s case.

– A chic type.

– Good listening.

– Good news for the Canucks.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content