Cayden Primeau in net for the Habs against the New York Islanders

On this Saturday morning, the Canadiens de Montréal didn’t have a morning training session.

However, at noon today there was media availability, and we now know more about tonight’s line-up against the New York Islanders.

Cayden Primeau will be on duty in front of the Montreal cage tonight in New York. Cayden Primeau gets the start in goal against the Isles.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/j2KJCYx55G – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 19, 2024

Martin St-Louis confirmed that it will be goaltender Cayden Primeau in goal for the Glorieux.A nice vote of confidence in Primeau from MSL.

But he’ll have to seize his chance and prove he can do a great job.

The Islanders have lost three of their last four games (the victory being against the Colorado Avalanche).

Patrick Roy’s team will undoubtedly want to bounce back and enjoy the homecoming and the fans.

Roy confirms Varlamov tonight for #Isles. Goalie choices now all about keeping both Varly and Sorokin sharp. – Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) October 19, 2024

Roy confirmed that Semyon Varlamov will be in net for the Islanders.

Several other questions surrounded tonight’s lineup, knowing that Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson are injured.

In Overtime

Logan Mailloux has been recalled , but Jayden Struble is ready to return and waiting his turn.Struble had a very good camp and definitely deserves to play tonight, as does Mailloux, who had an excellent opening game with four points.More details to come.

