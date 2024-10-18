Penguins must trade Tristan Jarry

The Pittsburgh Penguins have three wins in five games, and it’s all thanks to Tristan Jarry’s performance.

The man who was the Penguins’ #1 goaltender in recent years hasn’t seemed to be on his game since the end of last season.

With a dozen games to go in the 2023-24 season, it was Alex Nedeljkovic who stole Jarry’s job as #1 goaltender.

And now that we know Nedeljkovic is nearing a return to action, Jarry will have his work cut out to regain his coach’s trust.

What’s more, young Finnish goaltender Joel Blomqvist has played excellent hockey in all three of his starts this season.

Here’s what I’m hearing about the Penguins’ goaltending situation, the power play and much more. Probably going to make this article a regular Monday morning feature: https://t.co/eHZjjIwHZ6 – Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 14, 2024

Clearly, nothing is going right for Jarry.Recently, Josh Yohe, a journalist covering the Penguins, published an article about the goaltending situation in Pittsburgh

If Jarry doesn’t get back on track soon, and Blomqvist and Nedeljkovic stay in net, I don’t think we’ll want a three-way.

Despite a contract with four years remaining at $5.375 million per year, Jarry still has some value.

And that’s where the Pens need to take advantage, before it’s too late.

If the other two goalies are doing the job at a low salary, why shouldn’t they take the opportunity to acquire a piece or two for the team?

Jarry lacks consistency, of course, but when he’s there for real, he’s still one of the NHL’s good goalies.

By taking any salary in return, a transaction is very possible and Jarry can certainly interest teams in need in front of the net.

A little more depth wouldn’t hurt the Penguins, either on offense or defense.

Let’s see what Jarry does in the next few games when he’s in front of the cage.

