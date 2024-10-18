Shots from the slot: Brendan Gallagher at the top of the NHL

It’s no surprise that Brendan Gallagher has always been hated by his opponents.
We’re all familiar with his fieriness and intensity, but over the past 2-3 years, things have become more difficult for the Montreal Canadiens’ number 11.
Brendan Gallagher leads all NHL players in Slot Shots this season with 14.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bajEYFjokP
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 18, 2024
And that’s exactly what we want from Gallagher.
He’s there to play hard, going where no one else wants to go, and it’s paying off so far.
We all know that Gally ‘s 30-goal seasons are over, and that he’ll never have as big an impact in the slot as Zach Hyman.
I think we can all agree that no one expected Hyman to score 54 goals last year, but that’s what it’s like to be in the pay zone.
It’s not the pay zone for nothing, you know?
Gallagher will always be one of those guys, even if he’s far less productive than in his heyday.
