Shots from the slot: Brendan Gallagher at the top of the NHL

It’s no surprise that Brendan Gallagher has always been hated by his opponents.

We’re all familiar with his fieriness and intensity, but over the past 2-3 years, things have become more difficult for the Montreal Canadiens’ number 11.

Brendan Gallagher leads all NHL players in Slot Shots this season with 14.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bajEYFjokP – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 18, 2024

The injuries he has suffered in his career, due to his style of play, have slowed him down considerably.On the other hand, Gallagher is off to a very good start to the 2024-25 season so far, and one aspect of his game stands out.His presence in front of the net has been very useful in the first five games, especially in the match against the Boston Bruins on October 10.Interestingly, Gally leads the NHL in shots on goal from the slot with 14 in five games.We know that Gallagher is much more useful to his team when he sticks his nose in traffic, disturbs opponents and hides in front of the net hoping to get a rebound.His two goals this season were scored on October 10, including one on the powerplay.And where was he positioned to score them? In front of the goal.

And that’s exactly what we want from Gallagher.

He’s there to play hard, going where no one else wants to go, and it’s paying off so far.

We all know that Gally ‘s 30-goal seasons are over, and that he’ll never have as big an impact in the slot as Zach Hyman.

I think we can all agree that no one expected Hyman to score 54 goals last year, but that’s what it’s like to be in the pay zone.

It’s not the pay zone for nothing, you know?

To have a competitive club, you obviously need talented players who are there to fill the net and create chances galore.And then there are the heroes in the shadows, eating blows to the back and face non-stop to collect throwbacks and win battles along the ramps.

Gallagher will always be one of those guys, even if he’s far less productive than in his heyday.

Overtime

– A reminder of the Laval Rocket’s line-up for their home opener. ABB will play his first game with Laval.

Laval Rocket line-up against the Syracuse Crunch: Barré-Boulet – Gignac – Roy

Simoneau – Condotta – Dauphin

Davidson – Beck – Mesar

Arseneau – Xhekaj – Tuch Engström – Trudeau

Wotherspoon – Lindstrom

Hayes – Jacobs Dobes

Hughes – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 18, 2024

– Don’t miss Jacob Fowler’s third game of the season tonight.

Jacob Fowler plays hockey tonight. BC takes on AIC at 7:00pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iuqW6tJEG6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2024

– Enjoy.

Zone Out, Season 6 | Episode 9: Should the Canadiens reshuffle their lineup? https://t.co/IdrDcow64U – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 18, 2024

– For real, what’s the Habs’ defensive system?