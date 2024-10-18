Joshua Roy scores his first two goals of the season in a Rocket victory

Joshua Roy scores his first two goals of the season in a Rocket victoryAuteur: Jessica Williams
Well, Alex Barré-Boulet, who went through the waivers following his dismissal by Laval earlier this week, wasted no time in scoring his first goal for the Rocket. He took advantage of a Brandon Gignac-induced turnover with just over a minute to play to open the scoring against his former team.
́- scores the Rocket’s first goal at Place Bell this season! pic.twitter.com/ziUmz0aoEJ
– RDS (@RDSca) October 18, 2024
RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE pic.twitter.com/J1xk83SGo7
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 18, 2024
Vincent Arseneau just broke his fingers in a fight, and snapped them back into place?? pic.twitter.com/QmvTnr2AN3
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 18, 2024
After seeing the Crunch tie the game 1-1 in the second period, Joshua Roy gave his team back the lead shortly afterwards by taking advantage of the powerplay to score his first goal of the season. Barré-Boulet also picked up an assist on the play.
Joshua Roy opens his account with the Rocket! pic.twitter.com/0fTPt0l4QY
– RDS (@RDSca) October 19, 2024
A #GoRocket missile https://t.co/D2hZvSq89q pic.twitter.com/nMuqxScs4X
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 19, 2024
The Laval team never looked back as Barré-Boulet scored his second goal and fourth point of the game. Joshua and Gignac each picked up an assist on the goal.
ABB #GoRocket https://t.co/hKwdARMy4s pic.twitter.com/DLXhDompnq
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 19, 2024
Simoneau
SYR 2 – 5 LAV#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/fHrLajHcmD
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 19, 2024
First, Jacob Fowler had another good night with a shutout in Boston College’s 5-0 win over American International College. The keeper made 20 saves to earn his second shutout of the season in just three games.
Jacob Fowler with a 20 save shutout tonight, his 2nd shutout in three games to start his sophomore NCAA season https://t.co/BOMYwDGe4S pic.twitter.com/ZiwTKdPHE3
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 19, 2024
Meanwhile, Michael Hage scored a beauty of a goal in the University of Michigan’s 3-0 win over St. Cloud State. The game remained tight until the third period, when Michigan’s forwards broke the deadlock with three unanswered goals. The Canadiens’ prospect scored his team’s second goal with a magnificent feint to beat the opposing goalie. Hage already has seven points, including four goals, in five games so far.
Michael Hage, that was nasty pic.twitter.com/y1u0Qna2qi
– Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) October 19, 2024
