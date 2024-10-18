Joshua Roy scores his first two goals of the season in a Rocket victory

On Friday evening, the Laval Rocket played their home opener at Place Bell against the Syracuse Crunch. To mark the occasion, the team had organized a Fan Jam, in addition to the classic pre-game opening ceremony where all the local players are introduced one by one.

Well, Alex Barré-Boulet, who went through the waivers following his dismissal by Laval earlier this week, wasted no time in scoring his first goal for the Rocket. He took advantage of a Brandon Gignac-induced turnover with just over a minute to play to open the scoring against his former team.

Moments later, Vincent Arseneau engaged Kale Kessy. However, after trading a few punches, the Rocket player had to stop the fight, as he dislocated a finger, which he immediately tried to replace himself. Ouch!Sensitive hearts abstain!

After seeing the Crunch tie the game 1-1 in the second period, Joshua Roy gave his team back the lead shortly afterwards by taking advantage of the powerplay to score his first goal of the season. Barré-Boulet also picked up an assist on the play.

The game remained tight with a 2-2 tie to start the third period, before Roy struck again with his second goal of the game again with the man advantage to give the Rocket the lead back for a third time in the game.

The Laval team never looked back as Barré-Boulet scored his second goal and fourth point of the game. Joshua and Gignac each picked up an assist on the goal.

Finally, Xavier Simoneau put the game out of reach for the visitors, bringing the score to 5-2.Apart from one fight, the rest of the game was uneventful. A successful comeback for the Rocket!Friday night is also synonymous with college hockey, and two of our prospects were in action this evening.

First, Jacob Fowler had another good night with a shutout in Boston College’s 5-0 win over American International College. The keeper made 20 saves to earn his second shutout of the season in just three games.

Meanwhile, Michael Hage scored a beauty of a goal in the University of Michigan’s 3-0 win over St. Cloud State. The game remained tight until the third period, when Michigan’s forwards broke the deadlock with three unanswered goals. The Canadiens’ prospect scored his team’s second goal with a magnificent feint to beat the opposing goalie. Hage already has seven points, including four goals, in five games so far.

Overtime

– Mets still alive!

– Hurricanes win.

– Minnesota ties the series 2-2.

–