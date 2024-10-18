0 points in 4 games: Steven Stamkos is more than disappointing in Nashville

The free agent market has many ups and downs every year.Some teams have gone after what they want at a reasonable price, but all too often, bad signings happen.

It’s the simple principle of supply and demand that causes overbidding.

When talented players like Steven Stamkos test the free agent market, teams are willing to pay top dollar to acquire a player of that caliber.

That’s what the Nashville Predators did this summer, offering Stamkos a four-year, $8 million-a-year contract.

Let’s just say, so far, it hasn’t been too profitable for the Preds.

The team has lost its first four games and the veteran hasn’t collected a single point so far.

Even though the season has just begun, this is simply unacceptable, both from Stammer ‘s and Nashville’s point of view.

Andrew Brunette’s team is sinking to the bottom of the league with the Colorado Avalanche, who also have a 0-4 record to date (before tonight’s game).

What a disappointment for both sides.

Well, as far as the Avalanche are concerned, it has to be said that the numerous injuries aren’t really helping, but Alexandar Georgiev has simply been abysmal since the start of the season.

Things should pick up again with Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

As for the Predators, many are disappointed with their performances, and a few things may explain why they’re off to the worst start of the season.

Akex Daugherty, a journalist covering the Preds, recently penned an excellent paper trying to find out what’s wrong.

Why are the Predators 0-4 and off to their worst start since 2002? Here’s 4 stats that tell the story.https://t.co/EKv1LCdPhD – Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) October 18, 2024

One of Daugherty’s points is the number of shots blocked by opponents.

It’s all very well to shoot at the net, but you can’t shoot at any time.

Nashville has to wait for the right moment to put a shot on net, otherwise the majority of shots will be off target, blocked or easily saved.

Another point raised by the Predators’ journalist is the fact that the club has the worst 5-on-5 shooting efficiency with a disastrous 4.76%.

By way of comparison, last year, the Chicago Blackhawks maintained an efficiency of 6.98%…

It’s time to turn things around, and I strongly hope so for Nashville, because it’s not going to be a great season.

