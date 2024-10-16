Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals

There was a lot of action last night in the NHL.

And let’s just say that summing up the evening wasn’t easy, because there was so much good stuff.

Let’s take a look together:

The @EdmontonOilers capped off Tuesday’s slate with a multi-goal comeback win. The night finished with Connor McDavid factoring on Leon Draisaitl’s OT goal – his 36 career points in the extra frame are tied for the seventh most in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ZdWdMPEO0C pic.twitter.com/symXpH7JPj – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 16, 2024

1: Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals

The moment fans in Philly have been waiting for finally arrived last night: Matvei Michkov scored his first NHL goal.

The Flyers’ prospect wasted no time getting going in the game, as he hit the target after just 4:46 of play.

But Michkov was still eager to spoil his new fans… And he made sure he did, scoring his second of the game about five minutes after his first.

You’ve got to see his second, by the way:

MATVEI MICHKOV HAS HIS FIRST TWO NHL GOALS IN THE SAME PERIOD! : @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH pic.twitter.com/YUbC4cg50q – NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024

Yeah. That… That’s a goal scored by a guy who knows how to put it in the net.

Mishkov’s two goals weren’t enough, however, as John Tortorella’s troupe lost in overtime to the mighty Edmonton Oilers.

2: A goal scored by a Wild goalie

Leon Draisaitl closed the books and the Oilers won the game 4-3 :

You don’t see this every night in the National Hockey League.

But it happened yesterday in a game between the Wild and the Blues: Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota’s goalie, scored a late goal.

The Blues pulled their goalie in favor of a sixth skater, and the Wild goalie took the opportunity to shoot the puck into an abandoned cage.

Of course, this was his first career goal… and the 15th goal by a goaltender in the history of the National Hockey League.

For the third straight season, we have ourselves a goalie goal! Tonight, it was Filip Gustavsson’s turn with the @mnwild. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ZdWdMPEO0C pic.twitter.com/0HDAUc3vuX – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 16, 2024

He helped the Wild to a 4-1 win over the Blues:After the game, Gustavsson did his comical thing in front of the media.

He said he might be able to help the Wild’s powerplay, and everyone laughed:

3: Monahan pays tribute to Gaudreau in his own way

It was an emotional night in Columbus.The Blue Jackets took plenty of initiatives to honor the lives of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau, which was beautiful to see. In particular, the Jackets started the game without a left winger , and both clubs spent the first 13 seconds of the game at center ice without moving.But there was still a game to be played in the end, and Sean Monahan answered the call.

He scored his team’s second goal of the first period, and as soon as the puck crossed the goal line, he hurriedly pointed his finger at the banner of his best chum, who passed away a month ago.

SEAN MONAHAN SCORES! And he immediately points to the banner honoring Johnny Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/ADQVSIXESp – NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024

The images are powerful:

Johnny must have been proud of his friend Sean. It was such a good time…

But the unfortunate thing was that the Jackets weren’t able to win the game.

4 : 700 passes for Ovi

The Panthers came out on top, winning 4-3.Alex Ovechkin is trying to join Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the National League.But last night, Ovi gave up the goals to focus on another important plateau.

The Capitals’ captain was an accomplice on two of his team’s four goals, taking him to the 700-assist plateau in his NHL career.

Not bad for a guy who’s known as a scorer:

ASSIST NO. 700 FOR ALEX OVECHKIN! And this one is a beauty. pic.twitter.com/T0NeyGx0yy – NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024

5: Flames surprise

It was the second game of the season for the Capitals, and they took full advantage, beating the Golden Knights 4-2 at home.Jakub Vrana and Jakob Chychrun scored their first goals of the campaign.

The Flames received a visit from Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks last night in Calgary.

And they continued their excellent start to the season by putting the brakes on the National League’s young sensation.

Kuzmenko gets the lead back for Calgary! pic.twitter.com/V6uDUI1U0K – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024

Matt Coronato and Nick Foligno took turns scoring in the first period, but Andrei Kuzmenko made it 2-1 in the second and the Flames never looked back:Coronato took advantage of an empty net late in the game to score his second of the game.

The Flames win 3-1… And they haven’t lost a game yet this season.

I didn’t have that on my bingo card :

The @NHLFlames jump out to a 4-0-0 record to begin the season! pic.twitter.com/I32jNGyJQp – NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024

– The Stars are also undefeated.

WYATT JOHNSTON KEEPS THE STARS UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/DOt4mmnolY – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 16, 2024

– Wow.

JOEY DACCORD PUTTING ON A CLINIC pic.twitter.com/nuhki3coUz – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 16, 2024

– He’s off to a good start this season.

Sam Reinhart leads the way with a three-point performance! pic.twitter.com/OkT6mAVuQm – NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024

– A second win in as many games for the Lightning :

– Nice.

Jackson Blake scores his first career NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/r03naQVlDn – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024

– Nice play.

Stellar solo effort from Tyler Toffoli to make the defensive zone pick and rifle one home pic.twitter.com/t1vf4lDvgG – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024

– He was all alone!

Jack Eichel finds himself all alone after some great passing to bury the widest open goal you’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/1ozN6QWtF6 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024

– He’s creative, Seth Jarvis.

Jarvis turned on the spin cycle pic.twitter.com/iicGQiOHpP – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024

– Jack Hughes scores his first goal of the season.

Jack Hughes scores his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/vlJA3D9pKS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024

