Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals

 Auteur: Christopher Brown
Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals
Credit: Getty Images
There was a lot of action last night in the NHL.

And let’s just say that summing up the evening wasn’t easy, because there was so much good stuff.

Let’s take a look together:

1: Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals

The moment fans in Philly have been waiting for finally arrived last night: Matvei Michkov scored his first NHL goal.

The Flyers’ prospect wasted no time getting going in the game, as he hit the target after just 4:46 of play.

But Michkov was still eager to spoil his new fans… And he made sure he did, scoring his second of the game about five minutes after his first.

You’ve got to see his second, by the way:

Yeah. That… That’s a goal scored by a guy who knows how to put it in the net.

Mishkov’s two goals weren’t enough, however, as John Tortorella’s troupe lost in overtime to the mighty Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl closed the books and the Oilers won the game 4-3 :

2: A goal scored by a Wild goalie

You don’t see this every night in the National Hockey League.

But it happened yesterday in a game between the Wild and the Blues: Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota’s goalie, scored a late goal.

The Blues pulled their goalie in favor of a sixth skater, and the Wild goalie took the opportunity to shoot the puck into an abandoned cage.

Of course, this was his first career goal… and the 15th goal by a goaltender in the history of the National Hockey League.

He helped the Wild to a 4-1 win over the Blues:

After the game, Gustavsson did his comical thing in front of the media.

He said he might be able to help the Wild’s powerplay, and everyone laughed:

3: Monahan pays tribute to Gaudreau in his own way

It was an emotional night in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets took plenty of initiatives to honor the lives of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau, which was beautiful to see.

In particular, the Jackets started the game without a left winger, and both clubs spent the first 13 seconds of the game at center ice without moving.

But there was still a game to be played in the end, and Sean Monahan answered the call.

He scored his team’s second goal of the first period, and as soon as the puck crossed the goal line, he hurriedly pointed his finger at the banner of his best chum, who passed away a month ago.

The images are powerful:

Johnny must have been proud of his friend Sean. It was such a good time…

But the unfortunate thing was that the Jackets weren’t able to win the game.

The Panthers came out on top, winning 4-3.

4 : 700 passes for Ovi

Alex Ovechkin is trying to join Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the National League.

But last night, Ovi gave up the goals to focus on another important plateau.

The Capitals’ captain was an accomplice on two of his team’s four goals, taking him to the 700-assist plateau in his NHL career.

Not bad for a guy who’s known as a scorer:

It was the second game of the season for the Capitals, and they took full advantage, beating the Golden Knights 4-2 at home.

Jakub Vrana and Jakob Chychrun scored their first goals of the campaign.

5: Flames surprise

The Flames received a visit from Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks last night in Calgary.

And they continued their excellent start to the season by putting the brakes on the National League’s young sensation.

Matt Coronato and Nick Foligno took turns scoring in the first period, but Andrei Kuzmenko made it 2-1 in the second and the Flames never looked back:

Coronato took advantage of an empty net late in the game to score his second of the game.

The Flames win 3-1… And they haven’t lost a game yet this season.

I didn’t have that on my bingo card :


Extension

– The Stars are also undefeated.

– Wow.

– He’s off to a good start this season.

– A second win in as many games for the Lightning :

– Nice.

– Nice play.

– He was all alone!

– He’s creative, Seth Jarvis.

– Jack Hughes scores his first goal of the season.

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Tonight’s NHL schedule :

(Credit: Google)

