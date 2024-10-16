Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals

And let’s just say that summing up the evening wasn’t easy, because there was so much good stuff.
Let’s take a look together:
The @EdmontonOilers capped off Tuesday’s slate with a multi-goal comeback win.
The night finished with Connor McDavid factoring on Leon Draisaitl’s OT goal – his 36 career points in the extra frame are tied for the seventh most in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ZdWdMPEO0C pic.twitter.com/symXpH7JPj
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 16, 2024
1: Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals
The Flyers’ prospect wasted no time getting going in the game, as he hit the target after just 4:46 of play.
But Michkov was still eager to spoil his new fans… And he made sure he did, scoring his second of the game about five minutes after his first.
You’ve got to see his second, by the way:
MATVEI MICHKOV HAS HIS FIRST TWO NHL GOALS IN THE SAME PERIOD!
: @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH pic.twitter.com/YUbC4cg50q
– NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024
Yeah. That… That’s a goal scored by a guy who knows how to put it in the net.
Mishkov’s two goals weren’t enough, however, as John Tortorella’s troupe lost in overtime to the mighty Edmonton Oilers.
COMEBACK COMPLETE
The @EdmontonOilers pick up the 4-3 victory in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/NRwMS7AYm6
– NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024
2: A goal scored by a Wild goalie
You don’t see this every night in the National Hockey League.
But it happened yesterday in a game between the Wild and the Blues: Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota’s goalie, scored a late goal.
Of course, this was his first career goal… and the 15th goal by a goaltender in the history of the National Hockey League.
For the third straight season, we have ourselves a goalie goal! Tonight, it was Filip Gustavsson’s turn with the @mnwild. #NHLStats: https://t.co/ZdWdMPEO0C pic.twitter.com/0HDAUc3vuX
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 16, 2024
He said he might be able to help the Wild’s powerplay, and everyone laughed:
Noted powerplay sniper, Filip Gustavsson
(HT @emilymkaplan) pic.twitter.com/oyKGuS7kqS
– BarDown (@BarDown) October 16, 2024
3: Monahan pays tribute to Gaudreau in his own way
He scored his team’s second goal of the first period, and as soon as the puck crossed the goal line, he hurriedly pointed his finger at the banner of his best chum, who passed away a month ago.
SEAN MONAHAN SCORES!
And he immediately points to the banner honoring Johnny Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/ADQVSIXESp
– NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024
For Johnny pic.twitter.com/S5VQxcc3IN
– BarDown (@BarDown) October 16, 2024
Johnny must have been proud of his friend Sean. It was such a good time…
But the unfortunate thing was that the Jackets weren’t able to win the game.
4 : 700 passes for Ovi
The Capitals’ captain was an accomplice on two of his team’s four goals, taking him to the 700-assist plateau in his NHL career.
Not bad for a guy who’s known as a scorer:
ASSIST NO. 700 FOR ALEX OVECHKIN!
And this one is a beauty. pic.twitter.com/T0NeyGx0yy
– NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024
5: Flames surprise
The Flames received a visit from Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks last night in Calgary.
And they continued their excellent start to the season by putting the brakes on the National League’s young sensation.
Kuzmenko gets the lead back for Calgary! pic.twitter.com/V6uDUI1U0K
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024
The Flames win 3-1… And they haven’t lost a game yet this season.
I didn’t have that on my bingo card :
The @NHLFlames jump out to a 4-0-0 record to begin the season! pic.twitter.com/I32jNGyJQp
– NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024
Extension
– The Stars are also undefeated.
WYATT JOHNSTON KEEPS THE STARS UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/DOt4mmnolY
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 16, 2024
– Wow.
JOEY DACCORD PUTTING ON A CLINIC pic.twitter.com/nuhki3coUz
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 16, 2024
– He’s off to a good start this season.
Sam Reinhart leads the way with a three-point performance! pic.twitter.com/OkT6mAVuQm
– NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024
– A second win in as many games for the Lightning :
The @TBLightning improve to 2-0-0 on the season! pic.twitter.com/uZCOrs94dG
– NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2024
– Nice.
Jackson Blake scores his first career NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/r03naQVlDn
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024
– Nice play.
Stellar solo effort from Tyler Toffoli to make the defensive zone pick and rifle one home pic.twitter.com/t1vf4lDvgG
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024
– He was all alone!
Jack Eichel finds himself all alone after some great passing to bury the widest open goal you’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/1ozN6QWtF6
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024
– He’s creative, Seth Jarvis.
Jarvis turned on the spin cycle pic.twitter.com/iicGQiOHpP
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024
– Jack Hughes scores his first goal of the season.
Jack Hughes scores his first goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/vlJA3D9pKS
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024
