Pierre LeBrun is convinced there will be no more complete rebuilds in the NHL

Pierre LeBrun is convinced there will be no more complete rebuilds in the NHLAuteur: Jennifer Davis
The Canadiens’ rebuild may not be complete, but we can agree that it’s far from traditional. Many teams in the past have decided to make a fire sale, only to end up with youngsters.
That’s not what the Canadiens have done, and it’s not what other NHL teams will do in the future.
That’s what TSN whistleblower Pierre LeBrun revealed on the latest episode of his Radar podcast.
The end of “real” rebuilds? The mentality would be changing in the NHL!
LeBrun didn’t want to point the finger at the Buffalo Sabres, but he was forced to do so to demonstrate an example of rebuilding that doesn’t work.
The Sabres have relied on youngsters with very little NHL experience, and they haven’t had the support they need to get to the next level. That goes some way to explaining why they haven’t made the playoffs in 13 seasons.
At the Sharks, the sample size is small, but we’re still talking about the start of a rebuild. San Jose picked up Tyler Toffoli to play the role of role model and big brother.
On the Blackhawks’ side, players like Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall and company were given the task of guiding youngsters like Bedard.
Throwing a bunch of young players into the lion’s den in the hope that they’ll become leaders and role models in their first NHL season is pure madness.
It’s important to have a young team to prepare for the future, but you have to surround the youngsters. A student without a teacher wouldn’t learn much.
