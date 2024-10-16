Pierre LeBrun is convinced there will be no more complete rebuilds in the NHL

The Canadiens’ rebuild may not be complete, but we can agree that it’s far from traditional. Many teams in the past have decided to make a fire sale, only to end up with youngsters.

That’s not what the Canadiens have done, and it’s not what other NHL teams will do in the future.

That’s what TSN whistleblower Pierre LeBrun revealed on the latest episode of his Radar podcast.

The end of “real” rebuilds? The mentality would be changing in the NHL!

The new episode of Radar with @PierreVLeBrun and @Anthodezo is available everywhere https://t.co/dCAQyqrtS9#Radar #LNH pic.twitter.com/X66LNsGJZI – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) October 16, 2024

The key to success, according to LeBrun, is that it takes veterans who know how the game is played, both on and off the ice.

LeBrun didn’t want to point the finger at the Buffalo Sabres, but he was forced to do so to demonstrate an example of rebuilding that doesn’t work.

The Sabres have relied on youngsters with very little NHL experience, and they haven’t had the support they need to get to the next level. That goes some way to explaining why they haven’t made the playoffs in 13 seasons.

The best example of the new rebuilding style in the NHL is the Blackhawks and Sharks. LeBrun is aware that these two teams are filled with talented young players like Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, but they are very well surrounded to help them become true leaders.

At the Sharks, the sample size is small, but we’re still talking about the start of a rebuild. San Jose picked up Tyler Toffoli to play the role of role model and big brother.

On the Blackhawks’ side, players like Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall and company were given the task of guiding youngsters like Bedard.

Throwing a bunch of young players into the lion’s den in the hope that they’ll become leaders and role models in their first NHL season is pure madness.

Montreal did the same thing as San Jose and Chicago with players like Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli, David Savard, Mike Matheson and others.

It’s important to have a young team to prepare for the future, but you have to surround the youngsters. A student without a teacher wouldn’t learn much.

Overtime

You can listen to the entire latest episode of the Radar podcast here.

– Crosby reaches 1600 NHL points.

1600 POINTS FOR SID He becomes just the 10th player in NHL history to achieve this feat. pic.twitter.com/OyUTJhz5lI – BarDown (@BarDown) October 16, 2024

– Gorgeous.

– Michel Therrien wants to see more from the Canadiens.

According to our columnist Michel Therrien, the reaction of the Habs players after their underperformance will be crucial.https://t.co/AoIjVZ52wt – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2024

– A good challenge for the Québécois.