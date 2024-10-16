Another alleged rape scandal surfaces in the world of junior hockey

Another sexual assault scandal surfaces in the world of junior hockey in Canada. Since the Team Canada Junior scandal of 2018, a few new horror stories are slowly surfacing.This time, the story is said to have occurred in Ontario, when in 2014, a woman then aged 22, was allegedly gang-sexually assaulted by eight junior hockey players.

The story was revealed on CTV’s investigative program W5 on Wednesday evening. Rick Westhead had spoken about it earlier in the day.

tw graphic description of sexual assault, rape for everyone who might not have seen: here is the ctv national news article about this, also by rick westhead, with quotes from anne marie (alias of the woman) https://t.co/Ns8lPkK7ww https://t.co/qUCep3faLU – jin (@plubber87) October 16, 2024

This isn’t the first time Rick Westhead has delved into files of this kind. He was one of the key informants in the Soccer Canada spy scandal and the 2018 Junior Team Canada spy scandal, to name a few.

Warning! The rest of this text explicitly describes moments of rape and sexual assault.

According to what the alleged victim (anonymously named Anne Marie in the W5 program) revealed, she was in a relationship with a junior hockey player when she was 22. Her partner was 19 at the time.One day, her lover invited her to watch TV at his boarding house with one of his teammates. When she got there, she noticed that there were not two players, but eight.

The 19-year-old brought her into the basement bathroom, where they began a consensual sexual relationship. The alleged victim noticed, however, that the door wasn’t quite closed and that other players had begun to enter the room.

The eight players present “started taking turns, doing whatever they wanted”, according to the alleged victim. She was the victim of this assault for 90 minutes, and even lost consciousness during the attack.

The alleged victim revealed that she thought it was her fault, and that she felt that some of the 16-year-old players in this case would have been pushed to commit this act.It was 10 years later that she was able to talk about it on W5.

This is another true horror story from the world of junior hockey. It’s always extremely painful to see stories like this happen.

Worst of all, the victim called the London police station earlier this year, only to be told she had to call the police station where the assault took place. The police employee then reportedly hung up the phone, without offering any assistance to the alleged victim in knowing where to file her complaint.Ontario Provincial Police spokeswoman Gosia Puzio emailed CTV and W5, explaining that the employee had not followed instructions and should have stayed on the phone with the alleged victim to help her find the help she needed.

It’s another horror story we wouldn’t wish on anyone. Here’s hoping that justice will do the necessary work to help the alleged victim.

