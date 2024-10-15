Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Waivers: Alex Barré-Boulet would’ve liked to be claimed for another chance in the NHL

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Waivers: Alex Barré-Boulet would&#8217;ve liked to be claimed for another chance in the NHL
Credit: Getty Images

No NHL team decided to claim Alex Barré-Boulet in this week’s waivers.

The result was simple: the Québécois had to come to Laval to join the Rocket.

Without saying that this doesn’t make him happy, the main interested party was nevertheless quite frank in his comments when speaking to journalists who were on hand today for the Rocket’s training session…

Barré-Boulet didn’t beat around the bush.

He would have liked to have been asked by another team for a chance to play in the NHL.

For now, he says he’s ready to help the Habs’ club-school with the aim of getting another opportunity with the big club:

I probably knew I wouldn’t be asked. I was watching […] I would have liked another chance in the NHL, but right now, I’m here and I’ll do anything to get back with the Canadiens. – Alex Barré-Boulet

Barré-Boulet didn’t mean it in a bad way.

After all, he’s been shuttling back and forth between the AHL and the NHL for the past few years, and at 27, he’d like to establish himself as a regular NHL player.

His wish is understandable, even if you hardly ever hear players talk like that so openly.

But if it’s any consolation, Barré-Boulet will have a huge role to play in Laval.

He’ll be called upon to lead the club offensively, and Pascal Vincent is giving him the tools to make it happen: this morning at training, Barré-Boulet skated alongside Brandon Gignac and Joshua Roy on the club’s first unit.

That would make a fiery first line for the Rocket:

Alex Barré-Boulet’s disappointment is understandable, but it shouldn’t become a distraction for the rest of the group either.

He needs to keep the right attitude to help the Rocket… Because that’s how he’ll get another chance to shine in the National League.


Overtime

– Great idea for youngsters:

😜😜

– He’s right.

– He’ll never change!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content