Re-draft 2023: Reinbacher drops drastically in Corey Pronman’s list

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Credit: Getty Images
David Reinbacher was selected 5th overall in the 2023 draft because the Canadiens saw great potential in him.

However, the more things go on, the more we hear that the Habs made a mistake by selecting him so early.

In a way, that’s true, because the Canadiens’ prospect had a tough 23-24 season in Kloten.

That said, a year and a few months after Reinbacher’s selection, Corey Pronman (The Athletic) decided to revisit the 2023 draft to see who was misclassified.

Here’s what really catches the eye: among the top-7, Reinbacher dropped the most in Pronman’s rankings.

The prospects expert placed Reinbacher 15th on his list, which is equivalent to a 10-position drop when you look at the original draft :

The original top-7 draft was as follows:

  1. Connor Bedard
  2. Leo Carlsson
  3. Adam Fantilli
  4. Will Smith
  5. David Reinbacher
  6. Dmitry Simashev
  7. Matvei Michkov

Of these players, only Simashev is outside Scott Wheeler’s top-6, and Nate Danielson “replaces” him at No. 6.

Simashev, in Wheeler’s rankings, is placed in 7th position.

All this to say that David Reinbacher has fallen drastically in Scott Wheeler’s “re-draft” and that this is normal in a way.

I say it’s normal because let’s not forget one thing in all this: Reinbacher wasn’t in a favourable position last season to be talked about in a positive light, and now he’s expected to miss the entire season with a serious left knee injury.

You have to give the runner a chance, after all. And so far, the defender hasn’t had that chance.


Overtime

– I love it.

– It’s going to be an emotional night in Columbus.

– A new project for Tom Brady.

– Hmmm…

– Of note:

