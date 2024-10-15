Johnny Gaudreau: Blue Jackets and Panthers to wear his warm-up jersey

Tonight, the Blue Jackets play their first regular-season home game. The club opened their season with two road games (1-1-0 record), but tonight they’ll finally play in front of their home fans, as the Panthers come to town.

And it’s bound to be a touching moment. With the tragedy that struck the club during the off-season with the death of the Gaudreau brothers, the Jackets have dedicated this opening game to the two victims.

There’s sure to be some emotion in the air… especially as the players will all be wearing their former teammate’s #13 uniform.

Tonight during warmups, both teams will honor Johnny by wearing his jersey pic.twitter.com/WQtaJ34Cr8 – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2024

After the warm-up period, the uniforms worn during it will be auctioned off. All proceeds will go to Johnny and Matthew’s foundation, a fitting way to honor their memory.

That said, the Panthers also wanted to do their part. During this same warm-up period, all the guys will wear a team jersey… but with the name “Gaudreau” and #13.

1⃣3⃣ An extra special warmup jersey for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/MBbxjm2v3K – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 15, 2024

It’s great to see the Panthers participating in this initiative. It’s rare to see visitors to a game agree to wear special uniforms for the warm-up period, but under the circumstances, the defending Stanley Cup champions wanted to do it.

It’ll make for great pictures to see the ice filled with players wearing uniforms bearing the name “Gaudreau” and the #13.

That said, Matthew Tkachuk will unfortunately be unable to take part in the ceremonies. Johnny Hockey ‘s former Calgary teammate is sidelined by illness, and didn’t make the trip to Columbus.

He did, however, take the time to publish (via the Panthers’ social networks) a short message paying tribute to “his friend” and “his teammate forever”.

A message from Matthew pic.twitter.com/BrSDbNozLz – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 15, 2024

It’s sure to be an emotional evening in Columbus. The opening game will mark the sad departure of two men greatly appreciated in the world of hockey.

And it’s great to see the Panthers doing their part for the cause.

