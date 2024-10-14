Top-4: First shutout in his first Dallas start for Casey DeSmith

The comeback trends continued in the early stages of 2024-25 as the @NHLJets and @NHLFlames each skated to come-from-behind victories Sunday. #NHLFaceOff#NHLStats: https://t.co/PHS7kLmRce pic.twitter.com/rpygMvsshO – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 14, 2024

1. First shutout in his first Dallas start for Casey DeSmith

After a busy Saturday night in the NHL, it was a little quieter on Sunday.Eight teams were in action.Here are the results:

The Dallas Stars hosted the Kraken last night, and it was Casey DeSmith’s first game with his new team.

And it’s fair to say he did very well, because he allowed absolutely nothing to the opposition. 25-save shutout.

First Stars start =

First Stars win =

First Stars shutout = Yeah, it was a pretty good night for Casey DeSmith. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/dk0wdbR5BU – NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2024

As for the offensive side of the game, not much happened.

Two goals in 13 seconds… and that’s it.

TWO GOALS IN 13 SECONDS! The @DallasStars are on the board with two quick ones! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/lEco9BUUhw – NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2024

2. Jets score without goaltender in first period

Usually, when you pull your goalie, it’s late in the third period, when your team is losing by a goal or two.

IT’S MARK SCHEIFELE OFF THE DRAW! The @NHLJets pull the goalie with 2.9 seconds left in the first period and put one in the back of the net to tie it up! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/SPL6niu4f3 – NHL (@NHL) October 13, 2024

3. Anthony Mantha scores first goal in Calgary; Edmonton is in trouble

The Jets pulled their goalie yesterday in the first period.Minnesota led 1-0 with seconds left in the first period. On a face-off in attacking territory, Mark Scheifele beat Filip Gustavsson with a crisp shot.No goals were scored for the next 40 minutes.But in overtime, Kyle Connor sent everyone home.Winnipeg starts the season 3-0-0.The Oilers are used to a poor start to the season.Last year, they got off to such a poor start that, after ten games, they fired head coach Jay Woodcroft.

In 2024-2025, things aren’t much better. Edmonton has just lost to its rivals, the Flames, 4-1.

Top shelf, Anthony Mantha The Flames take the lead for the first time this game pic.twitter.com/X0aY3nS1hw – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024

Justin Kirkland nets his first NHL goal. pic.twitter.com/cx295FVsDF – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

4. James Reimer looks crazy after losing his skate blade

Pavel Dorofeyev extends the Golden Knights lead with his first goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/Faw2XBA7H0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

Fun must be always- Tomas Hertl cashes in for his first of the season pic.twitter.com/nLkhkGsvPn – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024

In the win, Anthony Mantha scored his first Flames goal.Then, midway through the third period. Justin Kirkland scored his first big league goal.It was the insurance goal.Unlike the Oilers, the Knights are more accustomed to good starts to the season.Yesterday, by beating the Ducks, they improved their record to 3-0-0.3-1 victory.Late in the game, Pavel Dorofeyev scored the insurance goal. It was his first goal of the season.Another who found the back of the net for the first time was Tomas Hertl.

Meanwhile, James Reimer looked a little crazy…

James Reimer needed a little help from the boys after his skate blade fell out pic.twitter.com/7rLXuNzXQp – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 14, 2024

Extension

He lost his skate blade.

– A first with the Oilers.

Jeff Skinner buries his first as an Oiler. pic.twitter.com/ghvwbchEvO – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

– 500th game for Shea Theodore.

CONGRATULATIONS TO SHEA THEODORE ON PLAYING IN HIS 500TH NHL GAME!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bsJFaeIvNn – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 14, 2024

– Big game for Rasmus Andersson.

– The Canadiens and 11 other teams in action tonight.