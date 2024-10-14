Skip to content
Top-4: First shutout in his first Dallas start for Casey DeSmith

 Auteur: David Miller
Top-4: First shutout in his first Dallas start for Casey DeSmith
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a busy Saturday night in the NHL, it was a little quieter on Sunday.

Eight teams were in action.

Here are the results:

1. First shutout in his first Dallas start for Casey DeSmith

The Dallas Stars hosted the Kraken last night, and it was Casey DeSmith’s first game with his new team.

And it’s fair to say he did very well, because he allowed absolutely nothing to the opposition. 25-save shutout.

As for the offensive side of the game, not much happened.

Two goals in 13 seconds… and that’s it.

2. Jets score without goaltender in first period

Usually, when you pull your goalie, it’s late in the third period, when your team is losing by a goal or two.

The Jets pulled their goalie yesterday in the first period.

Minnesota led 1-0 with seconds left in the first period. On a face-off in attacking territory, Mark Scheifele beat Filip Gustavsson with a crisp shot.

No goals were scored for the next 40 minutes.

But in overtime, Kyle Connor sent everyone home.

Winnipeg starts the season 3-0-0.

3. Anthony Mantha scores first goal in Calgary; Edmonton is in trouble

The Oilers are used to a poor start to the season.

Last year, they got off to such a poor start that, after ten games, they fired head coach Jay Woodcroft.

In 2024-2025, things aren’t much better. Edmonton has just lost to its rivals, the Flames, 4-1.

In the win, Anthony Mantha scored his first Flames goal.

Then, midway through the third period. Justin Kirkland scored his first big league goal.

It was the insurance goal.

4. James Reimer looks crazy after losing his skate blade

Unlike the Oilers, the Knights are more accustomed to good starts to the season.

Yesterday, by beating the Ducks, they improved their record to 3-0-0.

3-1 victory.

Late in the game, Pavel Dorofeyev scored the insurance goal. It was his first goal of the season.

Another who found the back of the net for the first time was Tomas Hertl.

Meanwhile, James Reimer looked a little crazy…

He lost his skate blade.


Extension

– A first with the Oilers.

– 500th game for Shea Theodore.

– Big game for Rasmus Andersson.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Canadiens and 11 other teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google )

