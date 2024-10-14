Top-4: First shutout in his first Dallas start for Casey DeSmith

The comeback trends continued in the early stages of 2024-25 as the @NHLJets and @NHLFlames each skated to come-from-behind victories Sunday. #NHLFaceOff#NHLStats: https://t.co/PHS7kLmRce pic.twitter.com/rpygMvsshO
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 14, 2024
The Dallas Stars hosted the Kraken last night, and it was Casey DeSmith’s first game with his new team.
And it’s fair to say he did very well, because he allowed absolutely nothing to the opposition. 25-save shutout.
First Stars start =
First Stars win =
First Stars shutout =
Yeah, it was a pretty good night for Casey DeSmith. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/dk0wdbR5BU
– NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2024
Two goals in 13 seconds… and that’s it.
TWO GOALS IN 13 SECONDS!
The @DallasStars are on the board with two quick ones! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/lEco9BUUhw
– NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2024
Usually, when you pull your goalie, it’s late in the third period, when your team is losing by a goal or two.
IT’S MARK SCHEIFELE OFF THE DRAW!
The @NHLJets pull the goalie with 2.9 seconds left in the first period and put one in the back of the net to tie it up! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/SPL6niu4f3
– NHL (@NHL) October 13, 2024
KYLE CONNOR #NHLFaceOff
The @NHLJets move to 3-0-0 with an @Energizer overtime winner. pic.twitter.com/9osrcfOVNY
– NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2024
In 2024-2025, things aren’t much better. Edmonton has just lost to its rivals, the Flames, 4-1.
Top shelf, Anthony Mantha
The Flames take the lead for the first time this game pic.twitter.com/X0aY3nS1hw
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024
Justin Kirkland nets his first NHL goal. pic.twitter.com/cx295FVsDF
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024
Pavel Dorofeyev extends the Golden Knights lead with his first goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/Faw2XBA7H0
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024
Fun must be always- Tomas Hertl cashes in for his first of the season pic.twitter.com/nLkhkGsvPn
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024
Meanwhile, James Reimer looked a little crazy…
James Reimer needed a little help from the boys after his skate blade fell out pic.twitter.com/7rLXuNzXQp
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 14, 2024
Extension
– A first with the Oilers.
Jeff Skinner buries his first as an Oiler. pic.twitter.com/ghvwbchEvO
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024
– 500th game for Shea Theodore.
CONGRATULATIONS TO SHEA THEODORE ON PLAYING IN HIS 500TH NHL GAME!!!!!!!!
– Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 14, 2024
– Big game for Rasmus Andersson.
– The Canadiens and 11 other teams in action tonight.