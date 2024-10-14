NHL in Quebec City : The Kings’ two-game success changed nothing

The Kings played two preparatory games in Quebec City in the last few days, and the Centre Vidéotron was packed for the occasion.

The fan enthusiasm was there for real.

Is it enough to change Gary Bettman’s and the NHL’s perception of the possible return of a club to Quebec City? The question arises, but the answer will disappoint many…

Gary Bettman was asked about the subject this evening, while visiting the Bell Centre.

The NHL commissioner is aware that the Kings’ visit was a success, but to hear him talk, that doesn’t change much in the end.

He knows that people in Quebec City are “passionate”, but he continues to say that the NHL has no plans to expand the league for the time being:

If all the boxes are ticked, we’ll look into it. That doesn’t mean we’ll go ahead with it, but we’ll take a look at it. – Gary Bettman

Usually, when Gary Bettman talks about the subject, he remains a little evasive.

But this time, it’s different: he didn’t get out his usual tape to talk about Quebec City, and that’s when it becomes clear that the Kings’ arrival hasn’t changed anything in the eyes of the National League.

He also stated during the first intermission on RDS that there has never been a “complete and concrete” application to bring a team back to Quebec City.

Incidentally, Bettman claims that Geoff Molson would support an NHL return to Quebec City, but I find that hard to believe…

Gary Bettman is at the Bell Centre tonight because it’s the first game of the season to be broadcast on Prime.

As a reminder, starting today, Monday night hockey games will be broadcast live and exclusively on Amazon’s platform.

That said, Bettman spoke about the future of the league in terms of game broadcasting, and if his words are anything to go by, this could be the beginning of the end for big TV networks like RDS and TVA Sports… :

Gary Bettman live on RDS saying that the future was in digital platforms like Amazon, heralding the imminent death of RDS. – Louis-Philippe Guy (@LPGeek) October 15, 2024

It’s 2024 and things have moved on.

Digital has become much more popular (it makes sense) and we’re seeing a transition right now in the media world.

NHL games on digital platforms seem more a matter of time than anything else.

As a final reminder, the current Canadian broadcasting rights contract will expire in 2026…

